O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 24 Years of Performances At Bellagio Resort & Casino

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the cast of "O" by Cirque du Soleil celebrated its 24th anniversary of impressing audiences night after night, since the flagship production made its debut at Bellagio Resort & Casino in 1998. As one of the first Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, "O" has captivated more than 18 million guests from around the world and is eager to continue its legacy as a one of the most must-see, iconic productions on the Las Vegas Strip. The aquatic masterpiece, created by the late Franco Dragone and his incomparable artistic vision, pays tribute to the beauty of live theater with a wondrous display of artistic swimmers, Olympic divers and acrobats performing in, on and above water.

Ahead of the sold-out performance, the illustrious characters took a dive into the 1.5-million-gallon custom pool creating a fun visual forming the number "24" in honor of the anniversary. In addition to celebrating 24 remarkable years, the show also introduced a reimagined first-class VIP package, La Grande Expérience, where guests are submerged into an intimate evening complete with a lavish suite, meet-and-greet with the cast, hors d'oeuvres, private cocktail service and more. Next year, "O" will celebrate its grand 25th anniversary - a historical achievement further solidifying the show's remarkable success on the Las Vegas Strip.

Weaving a tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance, "O" invites guests to experience an ethereal voyage inside its enchanting theater and performs Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/O.