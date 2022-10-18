Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 24 Years of Performances At Bellagio Resort & Casino

As one of the first Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, “O” has captivated more than 18 million guests from around the world.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 24 Years of Performances At Bellagio Resort & Casino

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the cast of "O" by Cirque du Soleil celebrated its 24th anniversary of impressing audiences night after night, since the flagship production made its debut at Bellagio Resort & Casino in 1998. As one of the first Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, "O" has captivated more than 18 million guests from around the world and is eager to continue its legacy as a one of the most must-see, iconic productions on the Las Vegas Strip. The aquatic masterpiece, created by the late Franco Dragone and his incomparable artistic vision, pays tribute to the beauty of live theater with a wondrous display of artistic swimmers, Olympic divers and acrobats performing in, on and above water.

Ahead of the sold-out performance, the illustrious characters took a dive into the 1.5-million-gallon custom pool creating a fun visual forming the number "24" in honor of the anniversary. In addition to celebrating 24 remarkable years, the show also introduced a reimagined first-class VIP package, La Grande Expérience, where guests are submerged into an intimate evening complete with a lavish suite, meet-and-greet with the cast, hors d'oeuvres, private cocktail service and more. Next year, "O" will celebrate its grand 25th anniversary - a historical achievement further solidifying the show's remarkable success on the Las Vegas Strip.

Weaving a tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance, "O" invites guests to experience an ethereal voyage inside its enchanting theater and performs Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/O.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes to The Orleans Showroom This DecemberPEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes to The Orleans Showroom This December
October 15, 2022

Peppa Pig Live! “Peppa Pig's Adventure,” presented by Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., is coming to The Orleans Showroom on Thursday, December 22.
Comedian Rachel Feinstein Brings Laughs To Bonkerz Comedy Night At Suncoast Hotel And Casino On November 12Comedian Rachel Feinstein Brings Laughs To Bonkerz Comedy Night At Suncoast Hotel And Casino On November 12
October 13, 2022

Actor and stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein will bring plenty of laughs to the Suncoast Showroom as part of Bonkerz Comedy Night at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Saturday, November 12, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Bortolami Brings The Latest Iteration Of Its Artist/City Initiative To The Plaza Hotel & CasinoBortolami Brings The Latest Iteration Of Its Artist/City Initiative To The Plaza Hotel & Casino
October 12, 2022

Bortolami announces the new edition of its Artist / City initiative to be held in downtown Las Vegas with New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
Brittany Lynn's WITCHES AND WARLOCKS CABARET Fundraiser Is Live At Resorts Casino Hotel On Saturday, October 22Brittany Lynn's WITCHES AND WARLOCKS CABARET Fundraiser Is Live At Resorts Casino Hotel On Saturday, October 22
October 12, 2022

All month-long Resorts Casino Hotel is taking part in Breast Cancer Awareness and a very special event, Brittany Lynn's Witches and Warlocks Cabaret Fundraiser, takes center stage in that campaign.
Discovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And CasinoDiscovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And Casino
October 12, 2022

Get ready to be transported to a flourishing ancient Egypt and discover one of the greatest archeological achievements that took place one hundred years ago this year. Imagine Exhibitions is proud to present the new immersive exhibition, Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Hotel and Casino.