Nightclub & Bar Show Announces Exclusive 2020 Platinum Parties

The 2020 Nightclub & Bar Show gives attendees the chance to experience exclusive networking and nightlife events with a-list performances at Las Vegas' most innovative nightlife concepts Sunday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 1. Celebrating 35 years as the nation's most influential gathering of bar and nightlife tastemakers, attendees have the option to enjoy three platinum parties included in the Party Pass throughout the three-day trade show.

This year's nightlife lineup includes:

Platinum Party l: Steve Aoki at JEWEL Nightclub, ARIA Resort & Casino

Monday, March 30 beginning at 9 p.m.

The first of three Platinum Parties begins at JEWEL Nightclub, located inside ARIA Resort & Casino, with a special live performance by two-time Grammy Award-nominated record producer and DJ, Steve Aoki. Attendees will get to experience one of the country's top nightclubs while enjoying complimentary cocktails from sponsors including Corona Premier, Corona Seltzer, CÎROC Summer Watermelon, Exotico Tequila, Reboot Power, Captain Morgan Summer Edition and Zepeim.

Platinum Party ll: Tiësto at OMNIA Nightclub, Caesars Palace

Tuesday, March 31 beginning at 9 p.m.

Following the Expo Floor's official opening, attendees can dance the night away with Nightclub & Bar Show's Platinum Party at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. Set inside the award-winning nightlife destination, guests will be treated to complimentary beverages provided by Tuesday's Platinum Party sponsors, including CÎROC Summer Watermelon, Partender, Captain Morgan Summer Edition and Truly Hard Seltzer, as well as a special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, Tiësto.

Platinum Party lll: Alesso at Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas

Wednesday, April 1 beginning at 9 p.m.

Attendees can wrap up their 2020 Nightclub & Bar Show experience by heading to Encore Beach Club, located inside Wynn Las Vegas, where they will be treated to an unforgettable live performance by chart-topping Swedish DJ, Alesso. Throughout the night, guests will receive complimentary beverages provided by Wednesday's Platinum Party sponsors, including Corona Seltzer, Corona and Modelo.

Nightclub & Bar Show attendees that purchase a VIP Pass or Expo Plus Pass will have access to all three platinum parties during the 2020 Nightclub & Bar Show. Those interested in attending the 2020 Nightclub & Bar Show March 30 - April 1 can visit www.ncbshow.com for more information or to register.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You