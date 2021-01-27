Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Nevada Geology Exhibit Opens At Las Vegas Natural History Museum

The exhibit explores Nevada's geologic past and explains where we get many of the minerals we use every day.

Jan. 27, 2021  

A new geology exhibit, created in partnership with the Nevada Division of Minerals, with funding provided by the Commission on Mineral Resources, is now open at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. The exhibit explores Nevada's geologic past and explains where we get many of the minerals we use every day.

Specimens magnified by microscope, virtual mine tours from the Nevada Mining Association, graphics from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, and more, allow museum visitors to explore the geology of Nevada.

Marilyn Gillespie, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum shared, "We really enjoyed working with the Division of Minerals and are thankful that they were willing to create this exhibit to educate our community. It truly highlights the unique geology of our state."

The exhibit is included with museum admission and will be included in homeschool group tours. Interviews with the geologists who created the exhibit are available via the Museum's Facebook page at no cost.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is open daily from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tickets are available online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door.


