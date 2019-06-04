Tickets on Sale for Trivia Night Featuring Imagine Dragons Drummer Daniel Platzman

Following a SOLD-OUT inaugural event featuring NPR's Sam Sanders in January, Nevada Public Radio and Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas invite quiz contenders for a second round of trivia, conversation and cocktails - Nevada Public Radio's Trivia Night featuring Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 beginning at 6 p.m.



Daniel Platzman will serve as Quizmaster and will moderate a pop-culture-pub-trivia night with 100 percent of ticket proceeds benefitting Nevada Public Radio. Participants are encouraged to gather teams of up to eight and test their knowledge of current events, music, TV and other topics against fellow NPR and trivia aficionados. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a mix and mingle, with half-priced drinks and appetizers. Then, at 7:15 p.m., it'll be time to get down to some seriously competitive trivia business, with Platzman emceeing three rounds.



"In January, our first trivia night at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas brought together current and new public radio fans, all keen to take the top trivia trophy home," said Flo Rogers, President and CEO of Nevada Public Radio. "Our first quizmaster, NPR's Sam Sanders, was a smash hit, so we knew we needed someone just as dynamic for our next trivia night - enter Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman."



The first place winners will receive a Bowling Lane and eight tickets to the upcoming show of their choice at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, a food and beverage credit of $100 and the priceless prize of unlimited bragging rights above all other Nevada Public Radio listeners (until the next trivia night...) The second place winners will receive up to eight tickets to the show(s) of their choice (one ticket per team member). Third place winners will receive a Brooklyn Bowl and Nevada Public Radio Swag Bag.

General admission tickets are $10 (first come, first served on seating - standing room available); Reserved Table is $75 (up to four players, table service available - no view obstruction); Reserved Bowling Lane is $200 (up to eight players, plus bowling - table service available). Space is limited, especially for reserved seating. For further information about pricing and to purchase tickets and reserve tables and lanes in advance, visit https://knpr.org/trivia.

