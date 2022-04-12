Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Bring One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are set to perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, August 19, 2022. Joined by special guest Cory Wong, the one-night-only performance is part of the group's extended North American tour. Tickets for the performance will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

The North American tour is in support of the band's third studio album The Future, which is out now on Stax Records to widespread critical praise. Last year, Rateliff and the band performed "Survivor" and "Baby I Got Your Number" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and "The Future" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert while also playing their tracks "Survivor," "Love Don't" and "Face Down In The Moment" on CBS This Morning: Saturday.

These performances follow numerous career milestones for Rateliff and the band who made their debut on Saturday Night Live with the premiere performance of "Redemption," written for and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. In addition, the group appeared on CMT Crossroads with country singer/songwriter Margo Price while Rateliff's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" premiered at NPR Music. Rateliff also released a new live album, Red Rocks 2020, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff's mid-September run of socially distanced shows.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.