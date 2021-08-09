Nate Bargatze Will Return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas With THE RAINCHECK TOUR This December

Renowned stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will return to Wynn Las Vegas this winter for back-to-back shows of his "The Raincheck Tour" on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. After a successful sold-out show earlier this year, Bargatze will be back at Encore Theater at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information:

Performance Dates: Dec. 9, 2021; 7 and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $39.50 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has gained notoriety for his stand-up comedy both on-stage and on the small screen, with several popular Netflix specials including his most recent, The Greatest Average American, which debuted in March 2021. Bargatze's clean and relatable humor has been a late-night TV favorite, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and several guest spots on Conan and @midnight. Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, and as No. 1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015. Currently, Bargatze also hosts a weekly podcast, Nateland, which tackles meaningless day-to-day issues in a fun and funny way.