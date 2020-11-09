More Than $20 Million In Jackpots Awarded At Boyd Gaming Properties Across Southern Nevada In October
Boyd Gaming customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley won multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in October at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.
In all, more than $20 million in jackpots was awarded last month, including:
-
Juan visited the California Hotel and Casino on Oct. 3 and won a nearly $14,000 jackpot playing Dragon Tower Jackpots with an $8.80 bet.
-
On Oct. 4, Boyd Gaming awarded one of the highest Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpots of the year - more than a half a million dollars - to Las Vegas local Jesus at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Oct. 4. Jesus, who had been planning to refinance his house this week, said he would instead pay off his mortgage with his winnings.
-
A lucky winner hit eight seven-spots playing Multi-Card Keno and won a more than $22,500 jackpot at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Oct. 4. At Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Sally hit a more than $16,000 payday playing Dragon Link Spring Festival that same day.
-
On Oct. 6, a player won a $20,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker with four aces and a deuce at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
-
Mark was playing bingo at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino when he won a progressive coverall bingo jackpot of more than $15,500 after 52 numbers were called on Oct. 7.
-
Rick, who was visiting from California, tried his luck at Suncoast and hit a more than $11,500 jackpot on a Wicked Wheel slot game on Oct. 8.
-
One lucky guest took to the High Limit slots at The Orleans Hotel and Casino and hit a $40,000 jackpot playing Super Ace Bonus on Oct. 14. On the same day, a Fremont visitor bet $5 and won a $10,000 jackpot on a Double Jackpot slot game.
-
A fortunate Cannery Casino Hotel player won a nearly $17,000 jackpot on Oct. 15 with a 50 Cent bet on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous.
-
Betty turned her visit to Sam's Town into a more than $59,500 payday when she hit the jackpot playing Dual Daub Bingo on Oct. 16.
-
A more than $14,000 jackpot was won by a guest at Fremont Hotel and Casino playing Wild Wolf Bonus on Oct. 17. That same day, a lucky player hit a nearly $12,000 jackpot playing Dancing Drums at Cannery.
-
Tim was playing Dragon's Wealth on Oct. 22 when he hit a jackpot of more than $21,000 at Aliante.
-
Visanu hit his fourth $10,000+ jackpot in three months at the Cal last month. On Oct. 27, he won a more than $13,000 jackpot playing Game King when he hit a spades royal flush. His first $10,000 jackpot was won in August. His second and third $10,000 jackpots were won in September.
-
A B Connected player was in for a grand time after hitting a grand progressive jackpot of nearly $15,500 at Gold Coast on Oct. 28.
-
Several Aliante guests finished off the month with big wins when five $10,000+ jackpots were awarded between Oct. 27 and October 31. The jackpot wins are as follows:
-
On Oct. 27, John won $22,000 playing Ultimate X Poker, and another guest won a $10,000 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune.
-
A B Connected player hit a more than $10,500 grand progressive jackpot on a Gold Stacks 88 slot game on Oct. 29.
-
Mark, a Las Vegas local, struck gold on Oct. 30 by winning a more than $12,000 jackpot on a Buffalo Gold slot machine.
-
Another guest hit a $10,000 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune on Halloween at Aliante.
To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.