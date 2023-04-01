Mojo Juju, Queen Nation, and Mike Spadoni to Highlight Station Casinos' April 2023 House Entertainment

Station Casinos entertains locals with a number of new weekly acts and shows at several of its properties in addition to its trademark bands that the city has grown to love. Entrance is free unless otherwise noted.



Guests can enjoy incredible entertainment across Station Casinos in April. Highlights include Cam Calloway at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Mondays; Daniel Echo at Red Rock Resort on Thursday, April 6; Mojo Juju at Red Rock Resort on Friday, April 7; Queen Nation at Santa Fe Station on Friday, April 14; and UFC 287 viewing parties at Red Rock Resort and Sunset Station on Saturday, April 8.



GREEN VALLEY RANCH RESORT

Every Sunday: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Yvonne Silva performs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Michael Soli & Rob Garrett to perform April 9 and 23.

Sunday, April 9: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Mike Spadoni performs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every Monday: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Cam Calloway performs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Every Tuesday: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cali Tucker to perform April 4 and April 18. Lisa Mac to perform April 11 and April 25.

Every Wednesday: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Daniel Echo performs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Every Thursday: Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Rick Duarte performs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Every Friday: Drop Bar - Live DJ spins from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The April schedule includes DJ J Bray on April 7 and 28, DJ Toast on April 14, and DJ Britlee on April 21. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Greyson Bos performs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Every Saturday: Drop Bar - Live DJ spins from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The April schedule includes DJ Toast on April 1 and 22, DJ Britlee on April 8 and 29, and DJ J Bray on April 15. Guests must be 21 years or older. Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis - Mirko Barbesino performs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Marisa Corvo to perform April 8.

Saturday, April 15: Bingo - Live bingo with Lee Orchard from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Guests must be 21 years or older.





SANTA FE STATION

Friday, April 7: Chrome Showroom - Bailongo a La Mexicana with La Ruleta Nortena at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 14: Chrome Showroom - Queen Nation performs at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees. Guests under 21 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Bingo - Rock Shot Bingo with DJ TA4. Doors open at 10 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 21: Chrome Showroom - The Spazmatics perform at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 28: Chrome Showroom - 80's Station performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Bingo - Rock Shot Bingo with DJ TA4. Doors open at 10 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 1: Chrome Showroom - Tre'Sure performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 15: Chrome Showroom - Tre'Sure performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 22: Chrome Showroom - The Soul Juice Band performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 29: Chrome Showroom - Empire Records performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.





RED ROCK RESORT

Every Thursday: Lobby Bar - Live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with rotating artists. The April schedule includes Daniel Echo on April 6, Conway Seavey on April 13 and 27, Cam Calloway on April 20. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Lucky Bar - Live DJ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with rotating artists. The April schedule includes DJ J Bray on April 6 and 20. DJ Deluca to spin April 13 and 27. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Every Friday: Lobby Bar - Live entertainment with rotating artists from 5 6p.m. to 10 p.m. The April schedule includes Miles V on April 7, Ddendyl Hoyt on April 14, Cameron Dettman on April 21 and 28. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Lucky Bar - DJ Dig Dug spins from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. T-Bones Chophouse - Live DJ spins from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The April schedule includes DJ Hope on April 7, DJ Mike Carbonell on April 14, DJ Mr. Groove on April 21, and DJ Luis Smooth on April 28.

Friday, April 7: Rocks Lounge - Mojo Juju performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 14: Rocks Lounge - Phoenix performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 21: Rocks Lounge - 80's Night performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 28: Rocks Lounge - Phoenix performs at 9 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Every Saturday: Lobby Bar - Live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with rotating artists. The April schedule includes Cam Calloway on April 1 and 22, Michael Soli & Rob Garrett Duo on April 8, Brittany Rose on April 15, and Yvonne Silva on April 29. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Lucky Bar - DJ Dig Dug spins from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 8: Rocks Lounge - UFC 287 viewing party. Doors at 11 a.m. and cover is $20 at the door.

Saturday, April 29: Rocks Lounge - Mojo Juju performs at 10 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.





SUNSET STATION

Every Friday: Gaudi Bar - Live entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with rotating artists. The April lineup includes Downtown Avenue on April 7, Lisa Mac on April 14 and 28, and Conway Seavey on April 21. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Rosalita's Cantina - Live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with rotating artists. The April lineup includes Tony Venniro on April 7 and 21, Daniel Echo on April 14, and Michael Braun on April 28. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 7: Club Madrid - Spazmatics performs at 8 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 14: Club Madrid - Yellow Brick Road performs at 8 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 21: Club Madrid - Phoenix performs at 8 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Friday, April 28: Club Madrid - Empire Records perform at 8 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Every Saturday Gaudi Bar - Live entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with rotating artists. The April lineup includes Lounge Orfanz on April 1, Monreau on April 8, John Allred on April 15, Michael Dean on April 22, and Downtown Avenue on April 29. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older. Rosalita's Cantina - Live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with rotating artists. The April lineup includes Jessica Manalo on April 1, Greyson Bos on April 8, Michael Braun on April 15, Justin Centeno on April 22, and Tony Venniro on April 29. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 1: Club Madrid - Wild Shot-The Ultimate Tribute to Guns N Roses feat. Ari Kamin performs at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus applicable fees. Guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday April 8: Club Madrid - UFC 287 viewing party. Doors open at 5 p.m. and cover is $20 at the door. Bingo - Rock Shot Bingo with DJ Lee Orchard. Doors open at 10 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 22: Club Madrid - DJ Lee Orchard from 9pm-1am No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 29: Club Madrid - Audio Mob performs at 8 p.m. No cover and guests must be 21 years or older.





PALACE STATION

Saturday, April 1: Bingo - Bunnies and Bingo Bucks with a live DJ at 11 p.m. Guests must be 21 years or older.





BOULDER STATION

Every Friday: The Railhead - Free entertainment with Power 88. Doors open at 9 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older.

Every Saturday: The Railhead - Enjoy Bailongo with rotating artists each week. The April schedule includes Zigma on April 1, Los Hermano Torres on April 8, Eztilo Norte on April 15, Conjunto Atrevido on April 22, and Proyeccion De Durango on April 29. Doors open at 9 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older.

Saturday, April 22: Bingo - Rock Shot Bingo at 9 p.m. with a live DJ TA4. Guests must be 21 years or older.





ABOUT STATION CASINOS ENTERTAINMENT:

Station Casinos' concert and entertainment lounge venues include: The Railhead at Boulder Station, a 550-seat venue; Grand Events Center, a 1,800-seat venue; Rocks Lounge, a 300-seat venue, The Sandbar, a poolside venue accommodating 4,400 guests at Red Rock Resort; Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, a 486-seat venue; Club Madrid, a 472-seat venue, and Sunset Amphitheater, an outdoor venue accommodating up to 5,000 guests, at Sunset Station. For up-to-the-minute news, connect with Station Casinos on Facebook or follow on twitter @stationcasinos.