Mayor Goodman Declares Delirious Comedy Club Day In Las Vegas

Starting the new year off right, the Honorable Mayor Carolyn Goodman declares Jan 25th as Delirious Comedy Club Day celebrating their reopening at their new location on Fremont Street.

For the last 5 years, Delirious Comedy Club has been bringing top-notch, professional comedy entertainment to Downtown Las Vegas but in May, their lease was up so producer/resident headliner Don Barnhart started the search for a new location that would allow them to grow and evolve.

Don and his producing partner and wife Linda Vu had found the perfect spot on Maui and we're driving in to sign the lease the same day that the fires devasted the island. The couple got turned around by the smoke and evacuated by driving around the backside of the island. "It just wasn't' meant to be", stated Barnhart. "We're grateful we got out and our hearts go out to those less fortunate".

Returning to Vegas, the search continued, and it didn't take long to find that spot and Delirious Comedy Club reopened at ZAI Nightclub on Fremont Street. Barnhart added, "Sometimes the universe has a different plan and things work out even when the don't. The universe was telling us to stay in Vegas at this time. We're thrilled to be back and at an even better location."

The Mayor acknowledged and congratulated Don Barnhart and the Delirious Team for all their hard work in reopening in Downtown Las Vegas by declaring Jan 25th, 2024 as Delirious Comedy Club Day.

Delirious Comedy Club is the only full-time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas and Barnhart's reputation as both comedian and producer has brought special guests dropping in to join him on stage. Delirious also produces The House of Magic Las Vegas with their 5 Star rated Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show.

Shows run Thurs - Sun at 5, 7 & 9pm. Tickets start at $39.95 plus tax/fees and advance reservations are highly encouraged as seating is limited. For those that enjoy a drink, there is also an "Open Bar" all you can drink special for only $29.95

More information and tickets can be found online at Click Here