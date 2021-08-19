MICHAEL JACKSON ONE by Cirque Du Soleil to Reopen Tonight at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with the Estate of Michael Jackson, will reopen its exclusive residency at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, tonight, Aug. 19, 2021, after a 16-month intermission due to the global crisis. The internationally acclaimed production and virtual parade packed with countless 'wow' moments, will be welcomed back by a sold-out audience and special guests including Jamie King, creative director and choreographer, and Daniel Lamarre, president and chief executive officer for Cirque du Soleil.

Starting tonight, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil will perform five nights Thursday through Monday at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. on select show days. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone. Inspired by the King of Pop and featuring his acclaimed music, the show returns to the Michael Jackson ONE Theater in time to celebrate Michael's August 29 birthday.

Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals immersing the audience into the world of Michael's music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment - ONE takes the audience through a seamless visual and musical montage, at the heart of a world that is in turn majestic, playful, magical and heart-warming.