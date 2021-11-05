M IS FOR MAGIC Announces Six-month Extension at Notoriety Live

Meeting popular demand, master illusionist David Goldrake will continue to mesmerize audiences in "M Is for Magic" at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis through spring 2022. "The International Man of Mystery" has announced a six-month extension at the downtown entertainment hotspot, where he performs a magical spectacle for guests Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets for newly announced performance dates are now on sale.



"I'm ecstatic to extend performances of 'M Is for Magic' at Notoriety Live," said Goldrake. "Downtown Las Vegas is flourishing and being part of it is incredibly humbling. I am especially grateful to my audiences and fans, who continue to remind me that we all need a touch of magic in our lives now more than ever."



In "M Is for Magic," Goldrake amazes guests with an enthralling 65-minute spectacle that takes them on a reality-shattering journey, which includes sleight-of-hand mastery, mystical mind reading and magnificent illusions that have garnered international acclaim.



Goldrake launched "M Is for Magic" at Notoriety Live in February 2021. The captivating production, which was specially designed for its resident showroom, features all-new, never-before-seen feats that leave audiences in wonder. By uniting ancient traditions of the magical arts with a unique and contemporary flair, Goldrake constantly develops additional acts of awe to inspire guests during each performance.



"M Is for Magic" will celebrate its 150th performance at Notoriety Live on Thursday, Nov. 18 with a VIP red carpet affair and special show debuting Goldrake's latest additions to the production. The performance is open to the public with a limited number of tickets on sale.



As an in-demand magician, speaker and actor with the ability to speak seven languages fluently, Goldrake has performed internationally for more than 20 million spectators including celebrities, royalty and Fortune 500 companies while touring in over 35 countries. He has been the recipient of several honors including the Mandrake d'Or award and the Merlin Award. In 2017, after only six months of performing his first-ever Las Vegas residency, "Imaginarium" at Tropicana Las Vegas, he was voted Best Magic Show by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



"M Is for Magic" performs at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis. Tickets start at $24.95 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale at notorietylive.com. For the latest information, visit davidgoldrake.com and follow David Goldrake on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.