Las Vegas Philharmonic Encore Performances to Air on Nevada Public Radio

The Las Vegas Philharmonic has partnered with Nevada Public Radio for the fifth consecutive year to broadcast a collection of memorable performances from the past five seasons plus two special broadcasts of music from the current 2019-20 season on Classical 89.7 FM Saturdays at 2pm, starting May 16. Each broadcast will be 90 minutes to two hours in length and will include 13 memorable performances from the Philharmonic's current and prior seasons of powerful symphonies, exquisite concertos, brilliant guest artists, The Music of John Williams and more. Each broadcast will include insightful conversation about the artists, works and inspiration behind the music with Cabrera and Becker in addition to full length performances. Additionally, the schedule will include two newly recorded conversations with Music Director, Donato Cabrera and KNPR's Dave Becker where they will play Cabrera's favorite recordings of the music that would have been performed at the LVP's April 4 and May 9 concerts.

"These broadcasts represent the shared goal of KCNV/KNPR and the Las Vegas Philharmonic to keep the music playing," shares music director Donato Cabrera. "While the orchestra and I aren't currently able to gather together to rehearse and perform for you, our cherished audience, it is my hope that in hearing our performances from past seasons, as well as my favorite recordings of what would've been performed by the LVP for the April and May 2020 concerts, we can take heart in the power of music to bring a community together, and let the music inspire us to look to the future with optimism and hope."

"We're delighted to present the LVP again this summer! And it is a cherry on top of the sundae to be able to offer multiple additional concerts from across Maestro Cabrera's tenure," states Dave Becker, director of programming at KNPR/KCNV. "COVID-19 may have put a halt to a lot of things, but on Saturday afternoons this summer, turn up your stereo or put on your headphones and it will be like you're in the middle of The Smith Center. We can't wait to get started!"

Full Broadcast Schedule:

May 16: The Music of Kurt Weill

Spotify Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilapril4

Symphonic Nocturne from Lady in the Dark (Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor)

Symphony No. 2 (Berlin Philharmonic, Mariss Jansons, conductor)

Seven Deadly Sins - (Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Marianne Faithfull, singer)

May 23: The Music of Gabriella Lena Frank, R. Strauss and Tchaikovsky

Spotify Playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilmay9

FRANK Mestizo Waltz from Three Latin American Dances (Utah Symphony Orchestra, Keith Lockhart, conductor)

R. STRAUSS 4 Last Songs - (Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Diana Damrau, soprano)

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4 - (Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Evgeny Mravinsky, conductor)

May 30: Cabrera Conducts Mahler (recorded September 2016)

BEAVERS Bright Sky

MOZART Exsultate Jubilate (Maria Valdes, soprano)

MAHLER Symphony No. 4 (Maria Valdes, soprano)

June 6: Smetana, Dvorak, and Brahms (recorded January 2020)

SMETANA Bartered Bride Overture

DVORAK Symphony No. 8

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2 (Albert Cano Smit, piano)

June 13: Cabrera Conducts Bernstein (recorded September 2018)

BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2 (Joyce Yang, piano)

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo & Juliet Overture

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from WSS

June 20: Vegas Strong (recorded October 2017)

BARBER Adagio for Strings

BEETHOVEN Coriolan Overture

MOZART Clarinet Concerto (Cory Tiffin, clarinet)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

June 27: Cabrera Conducts Beethoven & Mozart (recorded January 2017)

TORKE Ash

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23 (Maria Radutu, piano)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"

July 4: Cabrera Conducts Orff & Hindemith (recorded April 2018)

HINDEMITH Symphonic Metamorphosis

ORFF Carmina Burana (Las Vegas Master Singers, UNLV Concert Singers & UNLV Chamber Chorale, members of UNLV Department of Dance)

July 11: Beethoven, Mozart & Britten (recorded February 2020)

MOZART: Serenade No. 11, K 375

BRITTEN: Serenade for Tenor, Horn, Strings (Brian Thorsett, tenor; Bill Bernatis, horn)

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4

July 18: A German Requiem (recorded April 2017)

BELLOR 898 Hildegard

SCHUMANN Overture, Scherzo, Finale

BRAHMS Ein deutsches Requiem (Alisa Jordheim, soprano; Will Liverman, baritone)

July 25: The Music of John Williams (recorded January 2019)

Theme from The Patriot

"Sayuri's Theme" from Memoirs of a Geisha

Music from Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Music from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

"Flight to Neverland" from Hook

Theme from Jurassic Park

"Raider's March" from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Star Wars Suite

August 1: Vivaldi's Four Seasons (recorded March 2020)

CPE BACH Sinfonia in G Major

VIVALDI Concerto for 4 Violins (Cho-Liang Lin, Margaret Batjer, Adele Anthony, Eugene Drucker, violins)

BACH Concerto for 2 Violins (Eugene Drucker and Adele Anthony, violins)

BACH Concerto for 3 Violins (Cho-Liang Lin, Margaret Batjer, De Ann Letourneau, violins)

VIVALDI Four Seasons:

Spring - Eugene Drucker, violin

Summer - Margaret Batjer, violin

Autumn - Adele Anthony, violin

Winter - Cho-Liang Lin, violin

August 8: Cabrera Conducts Bernstein, Beethoven & Prokofiev (recorded May 2018)

BERNSTEIN Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5 (Danae Dörken, piano)

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

August 15: Musician's Choice (recorded January 2018)

DEBUSSY Danses Sacree et Profane (Kim Glennie, harp)

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Concerto for Oboe/Str (Steve Caplan, oboe)

CPE BACH Cello Concerto in A Major (Andrew Smith, cello)

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis

August 22: Ode to Joy (May 2019)

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto in E Minor (Thomas Reif, violin)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 (Felicia Moore, Kelly O-Connor, Sean Panikkar, Ray Aceto, vocalists and Las Vegas Master Singers, UNLV Concert Singers & UNLV Chamber Chorale)

The broadcasts will also stream live online at https://knpr.org/classical-897-kcnv.





