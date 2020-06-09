Las Vegas Philharmonic Appoints Three New Board Trustees

The Las Vegas Philharmonic has announced that three new members have been appointed to the Board of Trustees. Amber Fontaine, Ellen Richards and Lia Roberts were voted in unanimously at the May 19 annual meeting. Each of the new trustees bring a vast amount of expertise spanning arts and culture leadership, healthcare executive leadership and human resources management. These appointments represent an exciting expansion to the existing board of dedicated professionals.

LVP's Chair of the Board, Jeri Crawford comments, "We are experiencing an exciting period of evolution in the organization today and part of that includes bringing on additional leadership united by a collective purpose that we believe will sustain live symphonic music for all of southern Nevada for years to come."

Executive Director, Lacey Huszcza shares, "I am so thrilled that these three dynamic and accomplished women are joining our already dedicated and exceptional Board of Trustees. The leadership at the Philharmonic is fabulous and continues to invest in the city of Las Vegas and the power of arts to connect and build our community."

Amber Fontaine is Human Resources Manager for Findlay Automotive Group, servicing some 32 (and growing) dealerships in multiple states. Her expertise lies in personnel/team best practices, policy and procedures, employment law and development of training curriculum. Fontaine relocated to Las Vegas in 2009. She also teaches Barre and Vinyasa Flow and has a great passion for wellness and mindfulness programs, particularly where they intersect with arts and culture.

Ellen Richards is an independent healthcare consultant, with clinical and management skills developed over 40 years in Clinical Informatics, Quality, Population Health, and Performance Improvement consulting. Her experience includes multiple disciplines in both non-profit and for-profit health systems. She and her husband, George (a retired executive), relocated to Las Vegas in 2014 and are avid supporters of the arts and enjoy the outdoors.

Lia Roberts is a Romanian and American politician. Born in Bucharest, she graduated in 1972 from the University of Bucharest with a degree in Geology and a Master in Geotechnical Engineering. Roberts emigrated from Communist Romania in 1979, married and settled in Las Vegas. She got involved in politics after arriving in the U.S. and spent over 40 years serving on political campaigns for the likes of former Nevada Governors, Jim Gibbons and Kenny Guinn along with former U.S. Presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Roberts serves as honorary consul for the Romanian Consulate and was appointed to the Nevada Commission for Nuclear Projects by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2019. She has been a longtime supporter of the LVP and many other arts organizations, championing a strong culture - community connection.

