Las Vegas Philharmonic Appoints Christina Castellanos to Principal Flute

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) announces that Christina Castellanos has been appointed as Principal Flute. A member of the orchestra since 2001, Castellanos joined the LVP when she was a senior at UNLV and has remained a strong and dynamic presence in the ensemble. She is admired by her fellow musicians for her superb musicality, an exemplary work ethic and warm demeanor. Patrons remark on Castellanos's graceful and enchanting performances from both the Reynolds Hall stage with the full orchestra and in the orchestra's intimate Spotlight chamber music concerts where she has also performed with small ensembles.

LVP Music Director Donato Cabrera comments, "I am extremely happy and honored to recognize Christina's many years as an outstanding member and leader within the orchestra by appointing her to the position of principal flute. She's an inspiring and caring member of the orchestra and her musicianship will help us shine well into the future."

Castellanos assumes the chair vacated by former LVP Principal,Alexander Viazovtsev, who relocated to Finland after being awarded the Principal flute position for the Joensuu City Orchestra.

"I am honored to assume a new role among my colleagues in the Las Vegas Philharmonic and hold this position close to my heart," shares Castellanos. "I moved to Las Vegas from Salt Lake City in 1998 to study at UNLV with former LVP Principal Flute, Dr. Richard Soule. While there, I met my husband, Chris Castellanos, a Las Vegas native and fellow musician, and I've been performing here since. The musical scene in Las Vegas has offered many diverse and exciting opportunities and I feel very fortunate to make a living as a professional musician splitting my time between my first and second home cities, near family and friends."

An in-demand musician of the highest caliber, Castellanos has an impressive performance roster that includes sharing the stage with Itzhak Perlman and Michael Giacchino. She has played with opera legends Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, and Renee Fleming and was a member of the orchestra for Phantom: The Las Vegas Spectacular show for six years. Castellanos is currently principal flute for both the Salt Lake Symphony and the Nevada POPS and regularly plays flute and piccolo as the first call substitute for Utah Symphony, Utah Opera, Ballet West, Orchestra at Temple Square for The Tabernacle Choir and the Boise Philharmonic. She also performs as a soloist with Sinfonia Salt Lake and as principal flute alongside other members of the LVP for select Nevada Ballet Theatre productions. Castellanos has performed with high profile artists includingSting, Ben Folds, Harry Connick Jr., Vanessa Williams, Il Divo, Amos Lee, Weird Al, Indigo Girls, Beach Boys, Kansas, Kristin Chenoweth, Marie Osmond and many others. She currently resides in Bountiful, Utah with husband Chris (solo horn, Boston Brass) and their children, Lily and Orion.





