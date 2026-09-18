Las Vegas Men's Chorus Reveals 34th Season
Season 34 includes holiday, spring, and summer concerts alongside a gala event at UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.
Season 34 will kick off in December 2026 with "On With the Snow". Join 100 singers and high-energy dancers in a blustery blizzard of musical joy! Expect plenty of North Pole Shenanigans like kick lining elves while we share holiday favorites by legends like Frank Sinatra, Kelly Clarkson, and many more! UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall will transform into a Winter Wonderland with our divine harmonies and dazzling production excellence. Let us inspire your most magical holiday season yet!
In March 2027 will be LVMC's annual "Spring Fling" gala, one of the premier social events of the year. South Point Hotel & Casino provides an elegant backdrop for a night of dinner, cocktails, performances, auctions, dancing and fun surprises. Special guests will absolutely be ready to entertain you as LVMC bestows LVMC's Reed Merrell Music Scholarship Award, Humanitarian Award and Spirit of LVMC award.
In March 2027, LVMC is taking a music road trip in "Road Trip USA". Come along as we journey across our great national to celebrate music coast-to-coast! LVMC promises to bring the best road trip playlist in a high-energy spectacular with your favorite artists like The Jackson 5, Dolly Parton, Elton John, and many more. Join in this rocking tribute to America's greatest music. UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall will jam out with something on the map for everyone in this unforgettable musical road trip.
LVMC rounds out the season in June 2027 with the summer concert "The Totally Awesome 80s". Wrapping up Season 34 with a throwback finale celebrating a fresh-to-the-max musical decade! This concert promises to be an unforgettable extravaganza featuring hits by our favorites including Madonna, Whitney, George Michael, and many more. Join to travel back in time to the roller rink, bust out your leg warmers, and party like it's 1985! UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall will transform into a neon marvel for all ages that will take you right back to the era of big hair and even bigger hits.
The Las Vegas Men's Chorus (LVMC) was founded in 1993 by a small group of men who simply wanted to sing. Over the next 30 years, the chorus found itself providing much more than music: a place to create and foster community and safe spaces through live performances. Social justice, inclusion, diversity, and equity are now at the forefront of LVMC's programming. From humble beginnings of 10 members and 30 patrons, they now boast 100+ active members and 3,000+ patrons in the audience annually at six fully produced Mainstage Concerts with a free Community Concert Series benefiting 5,000+ more. Patrons describe attending an LVMC concert as “experiencing joy”. Ryan Duff, Artistic Director, often says “When you are part of something special, you are special”.
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