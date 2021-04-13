Jokesters Comedy Club Adds More Shows To Keep Up With Demand For Comedy

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Don Barnhart and co-producer Pete Housley are adding additional shows to Jokesters Comedy Club to accommodate the increasing demand of tourists visiting Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort, Jokesters Comedy Club features some of the funniest, touring comedians today along with emerging comedy stars and some famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon. Shows run Thursday - Sunday at 9pm until May 20th when the comedy club switches to 9:30pm and an additional 11:pm showtime.

Jokesters Comedy Club is working within all social distancing protocols, government mandates and reduced seating capacity to do it safely and have been on forefront of leading the example of how to do it safely.

Upcoming events at Jokesters include Rick Corso, known for Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie (2017), Hey Arnold! ( 1996) and Bengleton Socks (2016). Corso was selected as one of Showtime's Comedy Club All-stars and picked to be a member of Comedy Central's "The A-List." The club also presents Bob Zany from The Bob & Tom Show and The Hellcats of Comedy featuring the funniest female comics touring today.

Working with their sister venue Jokesters is co-producing the Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series with Pauly Shore from Bio Dome, Jury Duty and Netflix's Guest House, Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven and Jamie Kennedy from The Scream Movies.

An ongoing lineup schedule for the Jokesters Comedy Club can be viewed here.

Jokesters Comedy Club takes comedy and your health seriously and have implemented new protocols and guidelines including reduced seating capacity to allow for social distancing.

The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort and Jokesters Comedy Club are constantly monitoring, updating and abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here.

Jokesters Comedy Club performs Thursday - Sunday at 9pm. Due to social distancing protocols, seating is limited, and advance tickets are highly suggested.

For more information, please visit Jokesters Comedy Club or to purchase tickets directly, please visit here.