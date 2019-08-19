Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club At The LINQ Promenade Introduces Vicki Barbolak's TRAILER PARK TUESDAY

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade is bringing a new brand of comedy to The Strip with Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 24. With shows every Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m., Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays will have audiences belly laughing along with her boisterous delivery and down-to-earth personality.

Barbolak burst onto the national scene as a top-ten finalist on Season 13 of America's Got Talent. Her comedy reflects life as Mom, her many marriages, and her love of the Southern California trailer park lifestyle. In between stops on her national Trailer Nasty Tour, Barbolak finds a temporary (not mobile) home at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club on the below dates.

All shows begin at 8 p.m.

September: 24

October: 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

November: 5, 12

Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays is the newest addition to the club's growing list of programming. A rotating roster of headliners perform at 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday with additional shows at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On select Sundays, guests can experience The Original Bad Girl of Comedy during Lunell's limited engagement sets at 10 p.m. through Sept. 29.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.kimmelscomedyclub.com or in person at the box office located on the first floor of the dual-level venue.

For Vicki Barbolak, making people laugh brings her more joy than anything else.

She draws inspiration from her roller-coaster life of working in a family carpet business owned by her father, a former NFL player, dueling with ex-husbands who think alimony is an Italian ice-cream flavor and raising two kids all while living in the ultra-posh Vista Manor Trailer Park near San Diego. Since beginning her career in comedy at the age of 38, Vicki has created a comic persona that has caught the attention of the entertainment industry. She is considered unique both in the character she has created as well as the fresh material she consistently delivers. In 2007, Vicki won Nickelodeon's "America's Funniest Mom" hosted by Roseanne Barr. In addition to being crowned as America's Funniest Mom, Mark Ross and Bob Reid, Talent Coordinators for the Jay Leno Show selected Vicki for the 2010 Jay Leno Laugh Squad. Family Circle Magazine's September 2011 issue profiles Vicki as an Expert in Joke Telling for their feature article, "How to Do Anything Better." Vicki's true story about performing stand up at a funeral was included in Mark Schiff and Rich Snyder's book, "I Killed, Road Stories from America's Top Comics." Vicki was one of six comediennes crowned "Jenny's Comedy Divas" on The Jenny Jones Show. Vicki has also won "California's Funniest Female" contest and the "Russian River Gay Comedy Festival." In 2018, Vicki finished as a top-ten finalist on Season 13 of America's Got Talent.





