Jersey Boys Returns to the Las Vegas Stage in New Residency

The international hit musical and Tony Award-winning show Jersey Boys is back in Las Vegas. This new residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will feature the set, style, and sensations that have made Jersey Boys a global musical phenomenon. The show runs from Wednesday to Monday and promises a memorable experience.

Joey Barreiro, Jonathan Cable, Tyler Burk, and Kit Treece debuted in Las Vegas as The Four Seasons. The resident cast features the talents of Joey Barreiro and Jared Chinnock (alternating the role of Frankie Valli), Tyler Burk (Tommy DeVito), Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi), Kit Treece (Bob Gaudio), Beau Brians (Joe Pesci), Carson Collins (Bob Crewe), Zach Cossman (Norm Waxman/Hank), Nichole Forde (Lorraine), Emma J. Kantor (Francine Valli), Michael McClure (Gyp DeCarlo), Sarah Pfeifer (Mary Delgado), Brennan Stylez (Barry Belson), Meghan Gratzer (Female Swing), Andrew Maguire (Swing 1), Dale Melancon (Swing 2), and Ryan Hurley (Swing 3).

Jared, one of the performers who embodies Frankie Valli, is originally from Wales but was based in New York City until his move to Las Vegas.

His grandfather greatly influenced Jared’s taste in music and would drive him to school. The music playing in the car would include The Four Seasons, Roy Orbison, Elvis, and Johnny Cash. This helped Jared appreciate that era of music and hear it on vinyl.

Jared’s parents took him to New York City in 2010 as a birthday gift, and he requested that they see Jersey Boys on Broadway. He was blown away by the performances and wanted to play the role of Frankie Valli one day.

As for playing an icon who is still performing, “It is such a huge responsibility. He is a legend in the catalog of music. The fact that Frankie [Valli] is still performing is such an inspiration to me. He pushes me to do my best,” says Jared.

Frankie Valli made a surprise visit to Jersey Boys Las Vegas rehearsals on Jan. 11. The icon, who still tours and performs, stopped by the studio to welcome the cast and crew of Jersey Boys Las Vegas as they prepared for the opening.

Jersey Boys Las Vegas is a musical inspired by the life of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the production is inspired by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and Tony Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo. The musical has won 65 major awards worldwide, including Tony and Grammy awards. The story of The Four Seasons, from humble beginnings in New Jersey to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, is told in song, dance, and dramatization. The show premiered on Broadway in 2005, featuring many of The Four Seasons’ greatest hits, such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Danny Austin (Production Supervisor and Associate Choreographer) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervisor), both of whom have worked on the production for the last two decades, are part of the newest residency. Sarah Lowe (Assistant Director and Choreographer), who has worked on previous Las Vegas productions, has also returned to work in this residency.

The show, produced by Ivory Star Productions, will take audiences on the journey of the ups and downs of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“I don’t believe that Jersey Boys was ever done with Las Vegas, and Vegas was not done with Jersey Boys,” said Ivory Star Productions CEO and Lead Producer John Bentham. “In 2016, I met with the producers and wanted to continue the show, and they agreed. It has taken this long to relaunch it, but there is a demand for the show to return. We are so excited to produce it with an incredible new cast; our creative team is the best. We are also bringing back some of the show’s features that have not been performed in years, including automation and storylines. Our audiences will see the full Broadway-length version of the show.”

The show’s longevity can be attributed to timeless music with loved, timeless songs. There are many reasons to attend, whether nostalgia, the story behind the music, or the entire production.

Jersey Boys Las Vegas performs in The Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino. Showtimes are Monday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 3:30 p.m. and dark on Tuesdays. For more information, visit jerseyboys.vegas.

