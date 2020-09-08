JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Returns to The Space with Live Concert 10/3

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY will be presented on Saturday, October 3.

Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 3 with John Lloyd Young's Broadway, an intimate and unforgettable evening of Broadway favorites and classic showtunes. With Tommy Faragher on piano, the live streamed pay-per-view concert will begin at 6:00 PM ET and be available to viewers to watch and re-watch for 48 hours after the concert. The virtual after-party will begin at 7:45 PM ET and include a talk-back, surprises and an encore performance.

In his signature passionate and thrilling style, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. Following the 80-minute live concert, there will be a virtual after-party moderated by founder of The Space, Mark Shunock. John and his music director, Tommy will share never-before-heard tracks from their in-progress, brand-new album followed by a discussion and a lively Q&A with questions solicited in advance from afterparty audience members.

"In this period of Covid, we are all still deeply connected," said John Lloyd Young. "With a skeleton crew and the invitation of Mark Shunock of The Space, I am so pleased that we are able to bring live concerts into people's homes and remind them that there is still unforgettable music and there are still great songs to be sung, even during these difficult times."

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

