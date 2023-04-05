JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort For Easter Weekend

The highly anticipated Las Vegas production of Tony Award and Emmy Award nominated Click Here's explosive presentation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" to play in The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, free and open to the public Easter weekend, April 7-8, 2023.

The Pearl Theater is the only place to experience the grand scale of this highly anticipated production under the direction of Broadway In the HOOD's Founding Artistic Director and Tony Award nominee Torrey Russell. Legendary stage, TV, and film actor Tony Award Winning Ben Vereen proudly serves as the Director of Global Outreach for Broadway In The HOOD and as wonderful mentor and resource to Torrey and the entire cast of the Las Vegas production of Jesus Christ Superstar, by bringing his passion for the arts, his love of storytelling and his wealth of experience with Jesus Christ Superstar which garnered him the 1972 Theatre World Award and received his first Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is an iconic rock opera that reinvented musical theater for the modern age. This global blockbuster tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. As Christ's followers grow more fervent, Judas must make his fateful choice between faith and betrayal. Filled with an exciting mix of musical styles that draw upon 1970s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, this contemporary imagining of the biblical tale features high-energy dance and powerful storytelling. The entire cast of Broadway In The HOOD's phenomenal dramatic offering is made up of local talent with a wide spectrum of experience. Ages ranging from six to well past seventy, many are new to the stage, while others have years of memorable moments in the dramatic arts.

Stepping into the role that Mr. Vereen originated and was nominated for a Tony Award is Alfonso Brooks, a father of five and a local law enforcement officer. His gripping performance as a novice is sure to shift the meaning of newcomer. He brings with him powerful vocals and a passionate presentation of "Judas Iscariot" the one who betrays "Jesus". With his dynamic portrayal of this iconic character Mr. Brooks has surely paved his own way to new found stardom.

Playing the title role of "Jesus of Nazareth" is Justin J. Ash, who has been with Broadway in the HOOD for more than eight years and has served as the vocal coach for our annual musical theatre youth summer camp. He brings with him an exuberant portrayal of humility in the midst of adversity. As a hearing impaired Army veteran Justin is no stranger to overcoming challenges and confronting enemies. Mr. Ashe has a strong spiritual foundation which lends to an extremely convincing re-enactment of the most famous person in history.

"Families throughout the Vegas Valley will have the opportunity to experience this powerful Broadway show for free thanks to our generous donors, sponsors and The Palms Hotel & Casino. Jesus Christ Superstar has always been one of my favorite musicals, and we are honored to present our modern take on this classic that has truly stood the test of time. We are honored to pay homage to the beautiful music and lyrics of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. There is no better time than the present to present the musical that changed my life forever! We have been blessed with the opportunity to share this beautiful journey with Broadway royalty, Mr. Ben Vereen and this has been one of the highlights of my career thus far" raves Torrey Russell.

Broadway in the HOOD's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" runs April 7 at 8:00 p.m. and April 8 at 3:00 p.m. in The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Rd. Performances are free and open to the

public and seating is available on a first come first-serve basis, RSVP online at Click Here.