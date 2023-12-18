Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Instrumental and Vocal Ensemble Time for Three to Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center, January 26

Time for Three offers an experience that defies convention and boundaries, guiding audiences through eras, styles, and traditions of Western music.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) will welcome Time for Three to the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Time for Three offers an experience that defies convention and boundaries, guiding audiences through eras, styles, and traditions of Western music. The members of Time for Three are bonded by a unique blend of instruments and vocals, as violins and a double bass converge between classical music, Americana, and modern pop.

The titular three, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have established an inimitable career. The group has performed in renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and the Royal Albert Hall, and have shared the stage with artists such as Chaka Khan, Ronan KeatingNatasha Bedingfield and Arlo Guthrie. Their experiences are as diverse as their sound, having appeared on ABC's “Dancing With The Stars” and received an Emmy Award for “Time for Three in Concert” produced by PBS.

The group has released multiple albums since 2004, such as the self-titled “Time for Three,” “3 Fervent Travelers,” and holiday favorite “Yule Time.” The band continues to innovate through their varied experiences, and in 2021, the band partnered with Ben Sollee to create the soundtrack to the new Focus Features' film “Land,” directed by Robin Wright. Most recently, Time for Three won a GRAMMY Award for their studio release, “Letters for the Future.”

Single tickets range from $20-$60 with discounts available and are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at Click Here or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

When purchasing a ticket, consider donating to UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.

The UNLV Performing Arts Center is the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada; it opened in 1976, celebrates its 47th season in 2023/24, and welcomed more than 60,000 people last year. A self-sustaining unit of UNLV, the PAC operates like many other arts organizations: costs for shows we produce, some facilities improvements, and other projects we undertake come from ticket sales, rentals, and donations. It hosts a variety of performances and events and is home to self-produced events plus productions of the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, UNLV School of Music, UNLV Dance, the Las Vegas Men's Chorus, among many other community arts presenters, and various Clark County School District fine arts festivals and concerts. For further information, visit Click Here.


1
