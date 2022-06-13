Influential Rockers The Marshall Tucker Band To Perform At Santa Fe Station

Influential classic rocker The Marshall Tucker Band are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m.



The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972 and they've been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small across the globe ever since. The band's mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Lead singer Doug Gray sees no end to the road that lies ahead for The Marshall Tucker Band, whose legacy is being carried forward by the man himself and his current bandmates, drummer B.B. Borden; bassist and vocalist Ryan Ware; keyboardist, saxophonist, flutist and vocalist Marcus James Henderson; guitarist and vocalist Chris Hicks; and guitarist and vocalist Rick Willis.



Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.



