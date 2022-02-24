Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at The Shops at Crystals Announces Extension Through May 30

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH, the critically-acclaimed art installation at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) in Las Vegas has announced that the exhibit has been extended at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas through May 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at vangoghvegas.com.



Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment, the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, debuted their worldwide sensation, a?? Immersive Van Gogh, in the heart of Las Vegas for the first time in September 2021. The visually striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.



The Immersive Van Gogh team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also making us of creative technology to create a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper, more insightful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.



This winning team has made Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas one of the most impressive stagings to date, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 4.8 million tickets have been sold, making Immersive Van Gogh one of the most popular attractions currently in North America.



Immersive Van Gogh has also partnered with America's favorite kefir company, Lifeway Foods, to offer yoga under The Starry Night. Patrons of all fitness levels can take part in Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes, led by a certified yoga instructor inside Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas, every Saturday morning at 11am. Tickets are available at vangoghvegas.com.



Described as an experience that "opens the aperture of your senses" by Insider, beginners and experts alike are welcome to enroll in the 35-minute flow yoga course. All classes take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience. Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from van Gogh's vast catalogue of masterpieces. All Gogh with LifewayKefir Immersive Yoga participants will receive a nutritious Lifeway Kefir snack packed with probiotics to nourish their microbiome and assist in recovery from their yoga session. Guests are invited to remain in the exhibit following the class to take in the dynamic projections one last time.



Tickets for the exhibition, located at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) are on-sale now at vangoghvegas.com. Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99 (+ taxes and fees). For tickets or more information about a??Immersive Van Gogha??, visit a??vangoghvegas.com. Follow the exhibition on social media on a??Facebooka?? and Ia??nstagrama??.