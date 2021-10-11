Human Nature Returns to Las Vegas in December With CHRISTMAS, MOTOWN & MORE at South Point Casino

HUMAN NATURE, one of the world's greatest pop vocal groups and a true Las Vegas success story announce their highly anticipated return home to Las Vegas since the March 2020 pandemic shutdown, for a limited engagement of their acclaimed holiday show. "Christmas, Motown & More" will celebrate all the things the guys and their audiences love most - family, fun and holiday music - for three nights only, December 17-19, in the South Point Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 12, at 12 noon PST at ticketmaster.com.



Due to the critical and audience acclaim of their previous holiday shows, the group's "Christmas, Motown & More" show has become renowned as the ultimate holiday destination in Las Vegas and for Human Nature, the best way to come back to the stage and be "home for the holidays." During the break from Las Vegas, the pop stars have been performing in their home country, Australia, until lock downs put those sold out shows on hold.



"We truly love Las Vegas, and we wanted our first shows back to not only be a time of celebration for us and our return home but, we wanted to give back to the locals here who have been so unbelievably supportive of us for more than a decade," said Andrew Tierney of HUMAN NATURE. "We look at is as our gift to them (and us too!) to all be under one roof celebrating the season safely, and together."



For their return to Las Vegas and everywhere outside Australia, HUMAN NATURE is now a three-piece harmony outfit, consisting of brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney and Toby Allen. The group's original fourth member, Phil Burton has decided to permanently return to his homeland Down Under and will perform with the group whenever they are back there.



These limited holiday performances at South Point will celebrate some of the favorites from the group's best-selling CD's, The Christmas Album & The Deluxe Version, including "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," "White Christmas," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Let It Snow" and "Winter Wonderland." In addition, there will also be a flurry of MOTOWN classics that the guys have become synonymous with, as well as some other fun surprises.

