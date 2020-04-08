Gold Coast Arts Presents THE VIRTUAL SCREENING ROOM

Continuing its mission of bringing the arts to the public during the virus crisis, Gold Coast Arts has partnered with several top film distributors and filmmakers to bring great films to viewers as part of its virtual at-home screening series.

"Our virtual screening room is an ideal way to access interesting films, many of which are followed by lively, interactive film discussions, often with the film's directors or other experts," explains Regina Gil, founder and executive director, Gold Coast Arts. "The virtual screening room is also a great way to support Gold Coast Arts and help us continue to be a vibrant community resource for the arts and film." Ms. Gil also notes that new films will be made available each week, so please check the Gold Coast Arts website www.goldcoastarts.org for weekly updates.

Now playing in the Gold Coast Arts Virtual Screening Series:

"The Etruscan Smile" April 7 through April 15

"The Etruscan Smile" stars Brian Cox as Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Upon moving in with his estranged son, Rory's life is transformed - just when he expects it least- through a newly found love for his baby grandson.

The virtual screening price for "The Etruscan Smile" is $12, which gives you access to the film for 72 hours after the ticket is purchased. For purchase information for this screening, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

Oded Binnun, Mihal Brezis | Narrative | 107 mins | USA | Rated R

"In Search of Greatness" April 13 through April 15

"In Search of Greatness" is a groundbreaking feature documentary revealing the true nature and nurture of the greatest athletes of all time. Through a series of intimate conversations and captivating footage, Director Gabe Polsky leads viewers on an entertaining, thrilling, and inspiring personal journey. The film explores everything from upbringing, coaching, and genetics to creativity, psychology, and philosophy. Featuring original interviews with iconic, world-renowned athletes Wayne Gretzky, Pelé, and Jerry Rice, as well as noted thought leaders Sir Ken Robinson and David Epstein, "In Search of Greatness resonates beyond the world of sport to realms of self-expression, attitude, and human nature.

Special Q&A with Director Gabe Polsky and Gold Coast Arts Executive Director Regina Gil following the film!

Virtual screening opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13 and runs through Wednesday, April 15. $12 ticket gives you access to the film for 48 hours. For purchase information for this screening, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

Gabe Polsky | Documentary | 80 mins | USA | Rated PG-13

"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" now through April 30

"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robbie Robertson's young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson's journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music and who together made their mark on music history. Once Were Brothers" blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with many of Robertson's friends and collaborators including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison Martin Scorsese, Peter Gabriel, Taj Mahal, Dominique Robertson, Ronnie Hawkins, and others.

The virtual screening price for "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" is $12, which gives you access to the film for 72 hours after the ticket is purchased. For purchase information for this screening, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

Daniel Roher | Documentary / Music | 102 mins | USA | Rated R

For more information about Gold Coast Arts virtual programming, including art instruction, dance, music, and more, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.





