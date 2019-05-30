Galleria at Sunset, in Partnership with the Las Vegas Artists' Guild, Presents the Galleria Art Expo

Galleria at Sunset, in partnership with the Las Vegas Artists' Guild, will present the Galleria Art Expo June 8-9. The two-day community art and cultural event will feature all things art, including art displays, contest, painting class and live poetry readings.



Award-winning artists from across the Las Vegas valley will display the very best art on June 8 and 9. Various mediums will be presented including oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, glass, photography and more. The artists will offer both original works of artwork as well as fine art giclees for purchase. This is a great opportunity to meet the artists, many of which will be conducting live art demonstrations so the public can watch a masterpiece being created. Artwork will be on sale and displayed throughout Galleria at Sunset.



Local artists will compete in a live art competition, "Art Battle Las Vegas All-Star Series," on June 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. Four Champion-level Art Battle artists will compete in two 30-minute rounds, where they will be required to transform a blank canvas into beautiful art.



Audience voting will take place after each round, as well as a silent auction where the art will be available for purchase. The winner will be determined by a cumulative vote count. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the artists and Art Battle.



Award-winning artist Laura Runco will guide painters to their own masterpiece on June 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. in a private setting located in the LVAG Art Gallery Suite 2109. Delicious wine and light bites will be provided by GEN Korean BBQ House.



Tickets are $30 and will be available to the first 30 people who pay and register. If the class is not full, walk-ups will be accepted day of. All proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Artists' Guild. Tickets are available for purchase at www.galleriaatsunset.com/event/Galleria-Art-Expo/2145521459.



Calling all lovers of the performing arts. Eat More Art! Vegas will present live poetry readings on June 9 at 1 p.m. in the Center Court. In addition, theatre performances will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees can expect operatic singing and Broadway-style excerpts from hit shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Newsies."



Participating groups include: Las Vegas Valley Theatre Awards; Poetry Promise; Super Summer Theatre; Vegas City Opera; Signature Productions; Majestic Repertory Theatre; and Las Vegas Little Theatre.



For more information about the Galleria Art Expo and for a full calendar of Galleria at Sunset events and hours, visit www.galleriaatsunset.com.



The Galleria at Sunset opened in 1996 and is anchored by Macy's, JCPenney, Dillard's, Kohl's and Dick's Sporting Goods. It features retailers such as H&M, Buckle, Forever 21, Charlotte Russe, Victoria's Secret and more. The 1,081,000-square-foot regional shopping center is the only enclosed mall in Henderson and one of the largest in Southern Nevada. In addition to retail, the Galleria at Sunset boasts five full-service and 12 fast food restaurants, including it's newest dining experiences Rodizio Grill and Bobby Mao's Chinese Kitchen + Mexican Cantina as well as Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Red Robin and World of Beer.



Galleria at Sunset is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 702-434-0087 or visit galleriaatsunset.com for a full list of tenants. Keep up with the latest Galleria at Sunset information via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



The Las Vegas Artists' Guild is a 501 (c) 3 Non-profit Arts Organization and presents annual Dale Karr Scholarships to worthy art projects that are in need of support. The board members are all volunteers who donate their time and energy to the guild. More information is available at LVArtistsGuild.org.





