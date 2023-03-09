Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Returns to Orleans Arena in June

Back by popular demand, Pacific Concert Group's Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 10, featuring top '80s and '90s pop and rock artists. The star-studded lineup of performers includes Stevie B, Taylor Dayne, Lisa Lisa and more.

Singer-songwriter and producer Stevie B. was a freestyle pioneer in Miami, Florida in the late '80s, bursting into the music scene in 1987 with his smash hit "Party Your Body." Early in his career, Stevie B. garnered his first Top-40 hits with "I Wanna Be the One" and "In My Eyes," as well as the Top-10 single "Love Me for Life." In 1990, Stevie B. released one of his best-loved, platinum-selling albums, "Love & Emotion," including his No. 1 hit "Because I Love You (The Postman Song)" and Top-15 hit "I'll Be by Your Side."

Hailing from New York City, Lisa Lisa took the freestyle and pop world by storm in the mid-1980s as a member of the band Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. The group was best known for their smash hits "Head to Toe," "Lost in Emotion," "Can You Feel the Beat" and more. Lisa Lisa has also released solo projects, including her 1994 album "LL77," which included hits "Skip to My Lu" and "When I Fell in Love." Aside from her musical career, Lisa Lisa is an actress who has starred on Nickelodeon's show "Taina." She has also appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

With a career spanning three decades, pop icon Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single "Tell it to My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles, including No. 1 hits "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and "I'll Always Love You." Throughout her career, Dayne has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy Award nominations and won numerous awards, including an American Music Award and multiple New York Music Awards. Dayne has also received New York Music Hall of Fame honors.

Rounding out the show's lineup are throwback legends Debbie Deb, Pretty Poison, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, 69 Boyz and MC Shy-D.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.35 plus tax and fees and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

