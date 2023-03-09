Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Returns to Orleans Arena in June

The star-studded lineup of performers includes Stevie B, Taylor Dayne, Lisa Lisa and more.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Back by popular demand, Pacific Concert Group's Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 10, featuring top '80s and '90s pop and rock artists. The star-studded lineup of performers includes Stevie B, Taylor Dayne, Lisa Lisa and more.

Singer-songwriter and producer Stevie B. was a freestyle pioneer in Miami, Florida in the late '80s, bursting into the music scene in 1987 with his smash hit "Party Your Body." Early in his career, Stevie B. garnered his first Top-40 hits with "I Wanna Be the One" and "In My Eyes," as well as the Top-10 single "Love Me for Life." In 1990, Stevie B. released one of his best-loved, platinum-selling albums, "Love & Emotion," including his No. 1 hit "Because I Love You (The Postman Song)" and Top-15 hit "I'll Be by Your Side."

Hailing from New York City, Lisa Lisa took the freestyle and pop world by storm in the mid-1980s as a member of the band Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. The group was best known for their smash hits "Head to Toe," "Lost in Emotion," "Can You Feel the Beat" and more. Lisa Lisa has also released solo projects, including her 1994 album "LL77," which included hits "Skip to My Lu" and "When I Fell in Love." Aside from her musical career, Lisa Lisa is an actress who has starred on Nickelodeon's show "Taina." She has also appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

With a career spanning three decades, pop icon Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single "Tell it to My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles, including No. 1 hits "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and "I'll Always Love You." Throughout her career, Dayne has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy Award nominations and won numerous awards, including an American Music Award and multiple New York Music Awards. Dayne has also received New York Music Hall of Fame honors.

Rounding out the show's lineup are throwback legends Debbie Deb, Pretty Poison, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, 69 Boyz and MC Shy-D.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.35 plus tax and fees and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

To stay up to date with what's new at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, visit www.boydgaming.com/company/news.



Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, will return to the stage for his latest headlining engagement, July 14-15, 2023. The Rush Hour star is a longtime crowd favorite and one of the must-see Las Vegas performances of the summer. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Adam Carolla has many interests and opinions expressed during his radio shows, podcasts, and comedy. He will bring his standup to Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade on March 9.
From the first notes to the last, Urban showed why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night featured a host of his #1s, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color' and “Wasted Time,” as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. Check out photos now!
The one act comedy Flesh and Blood is set in a Jewish cemetery in Queens, N.Y. It is pre-dawn. Three headstones have been marked with swastikas. Shelia Krickstein appears and crosses to the desecrated grave of her mother. She's looking for the caretaker who called her with the news, but instead, encounters an older grieving woman in 50s attire and, later, a judgmental Rabbi.

March 6, 2023

Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, will return to the stage for his latest headlining engagement, July 14-15, 2023. The Rush Hour star is a longtime crowd favorite and one of the must-see Las Vegas performances of the summer. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
March 4, 2023

The one act comedy Flesh and Blood is set in a Jewish cemetery in Queens, N.Y. It is pre-dawn. Three headstones have been marked with swastikas. Shelia Krickstein appears and crosses to the desecrated grave of her mother. She's looking for the caretaker who called her with the news, but instead, encounters an older grieving woman in 50s attire and, later, a judgmental Rabbi.
March 2, 2023

TRANSFIX, the world’s largest touring immersive art experience, will launch this April on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas. TRANSFIX will present over 50 interactive, kinetic, illuminated, and fire-breathing artworks by international artists across a 200,000 square-foot multi-level venue.
March 1, 2023

As we're deep into the 2022/2023 awards season, E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Namer and The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences, & Culture founding member Chris J. Snook have joined forces to revolutionize the awards show concept with the foundation of the NFTY Annual Awards.
February 28, 2023

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Hannah Berner, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only show on Friday, May 26, 2023. Breaking into the comedy scene after directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets, this show will offer fans a chance to see the rising star onstage in an intimate setting.
