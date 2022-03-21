Free 'Jazz in the Park' Series Returns with Tickets Available Beginning Friday

Clark County Parks and Recreation will kick off the spring with its annual Jazz in the Park Concert Series, which celebrates its 32nd year. This year the free series will feature Nestor Torres on May 7, Down To The Bone on May 14, Jarrod Lawson on May 21, Eric Darius on May 28, and Spyro Gyra on June 4. All dates will be supported with opening performances by the students of the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Program. Seating for those with picnic baskets, blankets, and low-back chairs will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater located at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy. Performances will begin around 6:30 p.m. Seating space is limited to first come first served based on availability occupancy. Admission and parking are free. Tickets are required for entry and will be available online beginning March 25 at 10 a.m.



Picnics are strongly encouraged. Everyone in attendance will be required to follow all current CDC Guidelines. Each event will also be live-streamed to the Clark County Parks and Recreation's Facebook page @clarkcountyparks for those who are unable to acquire an admission ticket.



"Jazz in the Park is one of Clark County's signature entertainment events," said Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. "Bring out a blanket, some chairs, food, and drink to enjoy some great jazz music in the Government Center's outdoor amphitheater."



About this year's acts:

Nestor Torres Latin Grammy Award winner who created a sound that transcends a crossover fusion of Latin, Classical, Jazz and Pop sounds. Rich and engaging, complex and exuberant, profound yet accessible, who's rhythmic and mellifluous flute sound remains apart in a class all by itself.

Down To The Bone is an acid jazz group, formed in 1996, who's music combines a mix of funk and jazz. The group is very popular in the UK, where it is "hailed as The Kings Of UK jazz groove".

Jarrod Lawson Described by the London Evening Standard as "the blue eyed soul boy of jazz", Lawson won Soul Artist Of The Year at the Jazz FM Awards and has been dubbed "the hottest talent to hit soul music in at least ten years" by Echoes magazine.

Eric Darius is Internationally known as an elite Jazz/R&B/Pop Saxophonist, Songwriter, Producer, and Performer who has been a consistent chart-topping artist with Three No. 1 Hit Singles; Twelve Top 10 Radio Hits on Nielsen's R&R/Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart.

Spyro Gyra looks forward to 2020 and beyond, they show no sign of slowing down. Over the last 40+ years, they have performed over five thousand shows, released thirty-one albums (not counting "Best Of..." compilations) selling over ten million albums while also achieving one platinum and two gold albums.



The Jazz In the Park Series is produced by Clark County Parks & Recreation and Sponsored by: Findlay Chevrolet, Minden Jewelers, Laurus College, 91.5 KUNV Jazz, Health Plan of NV, Because We Matter - Live Smoke & Vape Free.



Those interested can get more information by calling (702) 455-8170.

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation's 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation's 7th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state's largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.