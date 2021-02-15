Franco Dragone and Criss Angel Partner on Revolutionary New Project

Franco Dragone, the creative mastermind behind world-renowned entertainment productions including "O", Mystère by Cirque du Solei, "Le Rêve," and Celine Dion's "A New Day" have joined forces with magic's most celebrated visionary, Criss Angel. Smashing attendance records on Broadway and on his RAW tours and starring in dozens of television hit series and specials, Angel created Las Vegas' first immersive spectacular stage show MINDFREAK®.

The first partnership between Dragone's theatrics and Criss Angel Studios "is incredibly exciting and I believe our first venture will be groundbreaking," said Angel. Slated to open later in 2021, Mr. Smiles & Molly Will be an Interactive Immersive Euphoria. Dragone describes the new surreal pre-night club experience as a "bold fusion between the world of electronic music and theatre."

More details to be announced later.