Feature: Windborne: Call Of The Canadian Rockies Lands at Flyover Las Vegas

Attraction celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of its newest film.

Sep. 27, 2022  

FlyOver Las Vegas, a flight ride attraction and film, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience and the film, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies.

Incredible film footage captures remote areas of The Canadian Rocky Mountains, providing a rare glimpse into the mountain range's most isolated and untouched places. Filmgoers will be able to explore Canada's turquoise-colored lakes, snow-capped peaks, picturesque valleys, and dramatic vistas as they travel over Jasper, Banff, and Yoho National Parks, along with other spectacular locales.

The experience is more than attending a movie filmed in 3D or VR but engages the audience with actual motion (while seated but feet dangling), scents, and weather effects such as wind and moisture. The multi-sensory voyage uses a state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion, allowing visitors to feel the movements of the helicopter flying over vast landscapes and up mountain ranges.

Guests are first introduced to a member from the Piikani Nation in Western Canada to hear the call of the drum. The second part of the expedition features a panoramic, six-minute show broadcast on 360-degree wraparound walls. Blackfoot Elder Peter Strikes With A Gun from the Piikani Nation in Western Canada narrates about the upcoming film. The video also showcases a young traveler encountering the mountains for the first time. Rockies geology expert Dr. Grant Mossop-the father of Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies' co-creative director Dave Mossop-offers additional insight. Its original score is performed by Calgary-based music and sound house 6 Degrees, collaborating with Blackfoot powwow drum group Sorrel Rider.

Feature: Windborne: Call Of The Canadian Rockies Lands at Flyover Las Vegas The film takes flight over 18 locales. Sonnie Trotter-one of the world's most accomplished rock climbers-ascends his route on Mount Louis. Ice climber and athlete Will Gadd makes his way up the stunning Curtain Call in the Columbia Icefield. Freeskier Christina Lustenberger carves out cascading snow in an adrenaline-inducing sequence.

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies was filmed in the traditional territories of the Blackfoot, Nakoda, Tsuut'ina, and K'tunaxa Nations, stewards of the mountains. The film also includes the Indigenous perspective of the mountain range, which local Nations revere as "The Backbone of the World." Through collaboration and involvement from the Indigenous communities, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies weaves together the cultures and landscapes of the Canadian Rockies.

"We consider Las Vegas Flyover the ultimate flight ride, which is very different and unique. We can take audiences to destinations worldwide, such as Iceland and Canada," says Reece Westerlund, General Manager. "With our international visitors, this is their opportunity to experience 10 western states in The Real Wild West."

Las Vegas Flyover (the only location with two theaters) offers a continuing schedule of three films, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies, Iceland, and The Real Wild West. The attraction is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday to Sunday. Beverages (including a full bar) and a gift shop is part of the attraction, and tickets are not required for guests to wait at the bar while their party enjoys Flyover. Watch the Trailer for Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies here

Tickets can be purchased online at flyoverlasvegas.com. To celebrate FlyOver's first anniversary in Las Vegas, residents of the state of Nevada can receive 50 percent off ticket prices and a free photograph with a valid state ID through Nov. 20.


Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (41 years and counting) and has always loved entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys the play... (read more about this author)


