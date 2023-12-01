Feature: Travis Cloer brings his 10th CHRISTMAS AT MY PLACE at Suncoast Hotel And Casino

Special guests will help celebrate the season with classic holiday music.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

The holidays are a time of traditions. One of them is Broadway veteran and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer, who is celebrating his 10th holiday spectacular, Christmas At My Place, at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Dec. 4. 

Special guests will include Broadway veteran Niki Scalera, Divas3, and John O’Hurley (Seinfeld). Musical Director Keith Thompson (PK Entertainment, The Cocktail Cabaret, and Jersey Boys) will be directing the band and musical guests. Keith and Travis have worked together since they met on the musical Jersey Boys, with Travis playing Frankie Valli (long-running Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys) and Keith as its musical director.

“The show is based on my album, Christmas at My Place, produced by Keith [Thompson], and it is a big celebration and a great way to kick off the tradition of bringing in the holidays,” says Travis.

Niki has performed on Broadway as Penny in Hairspray, Jane in Disney’s Tarzan, and Neil Simon’s Jake’s Women. She has performed in her one-woman show paying homage to vocalist great Shirley Bassey in Diamonds are Forever as well as The Cocktail Cabaret, and We Will Rock You in Las Vegas.

Divas3 brings female singers with powerhouse voices to sing the biggest hits covering four decades from the 1960s through the 1990s. Members of the group have performed on the Las Vegas Strip as well as toured.

Many fans will remember John O’Hurley from his time on Seinfeld as J. Peterman, along with hosting Family Feud and To Tell The Truth. John is also a pianist, classically trained vocalist, and composer. In 2004, accompanied by cellist Marston Smith, he released a two-album set, Peace of Our Minds, a compilation of his original piano compositions.

In 2022, Travis released his holiday single, “Holiday with Me,” as a feel-good song accompanied by an orchestra and Niki. Christmas at My Place is also available on traviscloer.com/shop and other music streaming sites.

There is a contest for audience members to celebrate his 10th annual Christmas at My Place for a chance to win tickets to the 12 Days of Christmas Enchant giveaway. Details are available on his Fan Page on Facebook @ traviscloerfanclubthelist.

Travis joined the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys and continued in the show on the Las Vegas Strip. He has been nominated several times as best actor on BroadwayWorld.com after 2,200 performances. For more info, visit traviscloer.com and follow on Facebook @ traviscloermusic, and @ traviscloerfanclubthelist, and on YouTube @ tjcloer.

“My show is a time for people to come, relax, and enjoy that special holiday feeling,” Travis explains.

Christmas At My Place will be performed at The Showroom at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.


