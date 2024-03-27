Feature: These Guys Worldwide Brings the Party to The Composers' Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photos by Isabel M. Castro

Get ready for a night of high-energy entertainment on March 29, when These Guys Worldwide return to The Composers Room to perform their favorite tunes in Party Train the Residency.

Members of the a cappella group include Josh Downtain (baritone/bass/vocal percussionist), Erik Carlson (lead/tenor), and Thomas Nanthavongdouangsy (tenor/lead), who have been performing since 2011. They started their journey performing locally in Southern California and expanded their talents worldwide.

“Erik and I attended the same college, Fullerton and Josh attended a neighboring college, and we were all in the music program. We crossed paths at festivals but never met,” says Thomas. “Walking through campus, I saw flyers looking for singers for a 12-member acapella group called These Guys. I auditioned and became one of the original members, and Josh is one of the founders.”

“I was in a cappella group connected to a college, and I wanted to start my own group,” added Josh. “We also sang the Barbershop chorus at the time.”

The group did go on to compete in collegiate competitions, and they wanted to record a CD, but the timing wasn’t right. When several members left, Josh and another founding member, Kyle, were approached about performing on cruise ships. They would find two other members to perform, but the group never jelled, and several members left the group. Thomas had also joined another group, but it was not right for him when he got the call to join These Guys.

Erik was working as a server at a well-known chain when the call to add a fourth member to the group went out.

“I had just gotten off of work, and it was the last day I would send in my audition video. I stood in front of my computer and sang the Jersey Boys medley in my white uniform,” says Erik.

Thomas, Erik, Josh, and Jazarri Smith performed popup/specialty acts for years on cruise ships, engaging with audiences and perfecting their group. They decided to develop a show and were allowed to perform on a normally dark night in Istanbul. That would be the last cruise ship they would perform on before moving to Las Vegas in 2015. The group would become These Guys Worldwide with three members and continue to perform in Las Vegas and tour worldwide.

As for the musical genre and their age, Josh would watch TV Land and Nick at Night and loved the shows and music. “That was the triple threat era. You had to have real talent to make it. Groups like The Temptations and The Four Tops are moving and singing and have the vibe of everything we represent when we get on stage. We are less about singing; we are here to have a good time, party, and bring great energy to the stage,” explains Josh.

“I love music in general, and it makes me move,” says Erik. “My dad likes country and Frank Sinatra, and we love crooning. My mom loved the B52s and music like that.”

“I am a first-generation American, and I discovered music. I am attracted to talent, seeing people perform on TV shows and old-school music videos like Freddie Mercury. I knew I wanted to do that for a career one day,” says Thomas.

Follow These Guys Worldwide on Facebook, Instagram, and @ TheseGuysWorldwide, and catch their next performance at The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., on March 29 at 7 p.m.

Hours and days for The Composers Room are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday and usually dark on Wednesday except for special shows. For tickets and more information, visit TheComposersRoom.com. Follow on Facebook @ thecomposersroom and @ OurVegasOurWay and IG @thecomposersroom. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.