Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

Walk down memory lane through Italian eyes at The Duomo at the Rio Las Vegas.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre; Costume Contest, Meet & Gree Photo 3 Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company Photo 4 Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

The Great American Songbook has roots in Italy, with the month of October dedicated to Italian-American Heritage and Culture month. The Heist will present these hits throughout the decades at The Duomo at Rio Las Vegas on Oct. 19 and Nov. 9.

The concept concert is performed by Limoncello, featuring lead singer Nieve Malandra, musical director Tony Sgro (vocals and guitar), Scott Snyder (bass guitar), John Tate (percussion), and Tony Silva (keyboards and vocals).

“We have been performing as our band Limoncello and developing the show since the pandemic,” explains Sgro. “Now that entertainment is thriving again, we decided to present the show, finding the right musicians. Some of the music is complicated and Italian, so it is unfamiliar to many musicians. I am so fortunate to perform with such top-notch musicians who know and love the music.”

Singer Nieve is Italian and Argentinean, so she sings Italian and Spanish fluently. Tony Sgro is all Italian, as is Tony Silva. Scott and John are not Italian but love the music and can “play” Italian fluently. 

“More of my family lives in Italy than in the United States, and I am blessed to travel once a year to visit them. While there, I watched Italian television, listened to Italian radio, and recognized many songs. I heard ‘I am a Believer’ in Italian, which inspired me to research some of the biggest hits in both countries,” explains Sgro. He discovered the impact on music between the U.S. and Italy. 

“People remember the British invasion and the continuing impact on music between the United Kingdom and the U.S. Many know the grunge movement began in the Pacific Northwest, whether they listened to the music or not. But ask someone about Italian artists who shaped the landscape of American Rock ‘n’ Roll, and very few people can answer that,” says Sgro.

The production includes fun facts about the song being performed on the three giant video screens, with some of the songs sung in English and others in Italian. To everyone’s delight, there were so many hits to select with Italian roots that American audiences would immediately recognize. Adding pop culture to the mix, “O Solo Mio” was written almost 150 years ago, covered by Elvis in the 1960s as “It’s Now or Never,” and became one of his biggest hits. Another song first written in 1956, “Tu vuò fà l’americano (You Want to Be Like An American),” was performed in many television shows and movies, including The Talented Mr. Ripley. 

“I was transported into this world where I discovered so much musical influence between Italy and the U.S. that no one ever speaks about,” said Sgro.

The name The Heist is a loving play on words about “stealing” Italian music for the Great American Songbook. “We feel so much pride to share our Italian community, heritage, and culture with our audiences,” says Sgro. 

The Heist will be presented at The Duomo, Rio Las Vegas, on Oct. 19 and Nov. 9. Text “Duomo” to 866-271-6157 for a special VIP code. For more info, visit Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
West Charleston Library To Host Artist Reception For Clara Berta: Ethereal Photo
West Charleston Library To Host Artist Reception For Clara Berta: Ethereal

Discover the beauty and grace of Clara Berta's large-scale paintings at the Artist Reception for 'Ethereal.' Experience the vibrancy and tranquility of her work, inspired by the natural world. Free event at West Charleston Library.

2
Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS Photo
Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

The Great American Songbook has roots in Italy, with the month of October dedicated to Italian-American Heritage and Culture month. The Heist will present these hits throughout the decades at The Duomo at Rio Las Vegas on Oct. 19 and Nov. 9.

3
O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception A Photo
O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception And Performance, October 15

'O' by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 25 years at Bellagio with a special procession, reception, and performance. The evening included Cirque du Soleil founders, performers, executives, and day one artists. The celebration kicked off with a vibrant procession through Bellagio, followed by a VIP pre-show reception. 'O' combines aquatic artistry, surrealism, and theatrical romance to create an impact felt around the world.

4
Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDI Photo
Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL

Las Vegas pop-up chef, author, and television personality Alicia Shevetone will premiere the first episode of Season 2 of Sin City Kitchen with headliner and comedienne Luenell during a private watch party on Oct. 17.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... Debbie Hall">(read more about this author)

Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTSFeature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS
Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELLFeature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre CompanyFeature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company
Feature: An Evening With Giada Valenti Brings Love Songs to The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique HotelFeature: An Evening With Giada Valenti Brings Love Songs to The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
I'm Not Alice in Wonderland in Las Vegas I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny! in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
American La Ronde in Las Vegas American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You