Feature: Sleighbells Ring To A CHRISTMAS MUSIC FORUM Starring E'Stefano DiSanto

"Sleighbells ring, are you listening" to A Christmas Music Forum starring E'Stefano DiSanto with special guest performer Mark Maynard? The holiday celebration will be presented at the Firelight Barn Dinner Theater on Nov. 29.

While E'Stefano performs as an impressionist singer, he recently released his CD, The Lost 45s Volume One, including the song "You Belong to Me."

Recently, The Duprees sent E'Stefano a photo of their car radio screen showing his version of "You Belong To Me" broadcasting on 50s Gold radio.

"Dreams do come true," says E'Stefano. "I have so many people to thank, including Tommy Petillo, Phil, Jimmy Spinelli, and Marina Petillo. There is Mike Miller of Harmony Records and Engineering, Steve Soskin, Angel Cornagie of Remember Then Radio, Cool Bobby B's Doowop Stop at SiriusXM, and Ron Garrett of The Las Vegas Rocks Radio Show. I am especially grateful to Stevie Dunham, The Don of DooWop, and Street Corner Entertainment Record Company. Every day is exhilarating, and the best is yet to come."

E'Stefano began his career at age five, and as s a teenager, he trained at The American Musical Dramatic Academy, learning to sing in three languages. E'Stefano has performed in Andre Bocelli's Las Vegas Christmas shows in the MGM Grand Garden Arena for several years, showcasing his operatic voice. During A Christmas Music Forum, E'Stefano will honor Bocelli by singing his music as well as Broadway favorites, pop, opera, and Christmas classics.

Mark has been a professional entertainer, performer, and singer his entire life, living and performing in Las Vegas since 1969. He has entertained in Las Vegas showrooms, casino lounges, special corporate events, elite private parties, and charity events, as well as toured the country.

In 1993, Mark met with legendary Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons, sang for him, and sought his permission and blessing for Mark to portray him as a tribute artist. Frankie enthusiastically endorsed him, and Mark would perform Legends in Concert as Frankie and toured the country.

"Sharing my love of music and delivering an exciting, unique, and wonderfully memorable experience of entertainment is my passion," says Mark.

A message from this show is, "He's making a list and checking it twice. He wants to see you there, both the naughty and nice since Santa Claus is coming to town."

A Christmas Music Forum starring E'Stefano DiSanto with special guest Mark Maynard will perform at the Firelight Barn Dinner Theater, 546 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, on Nov. 29. Dinner, at an additional cost, includes pulled pork sandwich, cowboy beans, Caesar salad, a beverage, and dessert. Meal options available upon request include chicken and vegetarian. For more info, visit firelightbarn.com.