Feature: Sin Sity Sisters To Host Gala of GOREgeous at The Usual Place on Feb. 24

This year’s theme will be “Gala of GOREgeous,” a night of mystery, macabre and splendor. The fundraising event will benefit the Sisters’ AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP). Life-saving medications are provided to people living with HIV/AIDS.

The gala will feature an abundance of excitement with the musical talents of DJ Axis and the captivating performances of celebrity drag queens. The show will feature former contestants from "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" on AMC+. Onyx Ondyx (Season Five) and Dahli (Season Four) will be among these stars, who will grace the stage with marvelous acts. VIP guests can also attend an exclusive meet-and-greet with both drag queens.

Guests are highly encouraged to wear their most gruesome red dresses, with the red dresses being broadly interpreted to include skirts, kilts, gowns, kimonos, saris, togas, or dashikis. The primary attraction is a grand spectacle of royal excitement with a Red Dress Ensemble competition featuring multiple categories for participants to display their creativity and uniqueness.

The Sin Sity Sisters will also honor several individuals from the community, inducting them into Sainthood for their consistent support of the order through their talent, sponsorship and generosity.

The event's silent auction promises enticing items, including travel excursions, specialty clothing, show tickets, and unique artwork, among other treasures.

“The event keeps getting bigger and better throughout the years as the most free, fun dance party,” says Sister Prudence, President of the Abbess. “Guests will be able to release all of their inhibitions because they will wear whatever they want to wear. We do encourage dresses, but we do require a red outfit. We want to be inclusive to our entire community because we do want to break down the barriers, including all genders, and put everyone on a level playing field.”

Sister Prudence is one of the founding members of the Holy Order Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a nonprofit organization founded in June 2005. The organization is guided by the global mission of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, which is to promote universal joy and help relieve stigmatic guilt.

“I was inspired by the work they were doing for those with HIV/AIDS. I had become positive and wanted to take a positive approach to it. The anniversary of my diagnosis is conjunctive with the sisters, including birthdays and anniversaries, because I joined shortly after I was diagnosed. I was very young then; the order was being formed, and I had never heard anything like that. It took HIV/AIDS in a more radical way and really ingratiated itself in the community.”

The Sisters are painted with a white face for anonymity, and many people will tell them their life stories and share them with them.

The Sin City Sisters have raised over $1 million to support Southern Nevadans through their SADAP program, which provides life-saving assistance to anyone who is 200 percent above the federal poverty level, regardless of their race, age, or gender. Some medicines to treat HIV can cost as much as $3,000 monthly. SADAP has helped clients obtain HIV/AIDS medication and health insurance, as well as assisting with Prep and PEP to prevent the disease. Additionally, the Sisters also raise funds for LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the year.

Sin Sity Sisters will host the Gala of GOREgeous at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway, on Feb. 24. VIP admission begins at 7:30 p.m. and general admission begins at 9 p.m. To learn more about the SADAP program, visit sinsitysisters.org and follow on Facebook @ lasvegassisters and Instagram @ sinsitysisters.