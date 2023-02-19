Feature: Opera Las Vegas to host 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris Extraordinaire

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The stage at M Resort is set for La Traviata, special guest Pia Zadora and tribute to Andrea Bocelli.

Feb. 19, 2023  

Opera Las Vegas 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris Extraordinaire will inspire the extravagant Parisian-themed celebration. Special guests will include the iconic Pia Zadora, and the gala will be held in the Milan Ballroom of the M Resort & Casino on Feb. 25.

Guests can expect an evening of spectacular performances, an exquisite formal dinner, handcrafted French libations, a silent auction, and unforgettable camaraderie.

During the cocktail reception will feature performances by violinist De Ann Letourneau, the Opera Las Vegas Youth Chorus, and selections from La Traviata.

After the three-course dinner with host Kendall Tenney, a mini-tribute to Andrea Bocelli will be performed, and tenor Larry Wayne (The Phantom of the Opera) with share his talents. Bob and Shirley Kramer, and special guest Pia Zadora, will be honored, along with a remembrance of long-time supporter Denny Weddle.

Las Vegas resident, actress, and Grammy Award-nominated singer Pia has released several albums featuring standards, usually backed by a symphonic orchestra. She has toured with her cabaret show and now hosts and performs at Pia's Place in Piero's Italian Cuisine restaurant.

Larry has performed as Ubaldo Piangi in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and the Las Vegas Strip. Larry sings with the Las Vegas Opera and the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra, served as the minister of music at Trinity Temple (Trinity Life Center), and holds a ministerial credential.

One of the few female concertmasters in the United States, De Ann has been the Concertmaster of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Her playing has been described as a warm and emotionally charged violinist relating her love of music to all audiences.

Long-time supporter and veteran Denny will be honored for his contributions to Opera Las Vegas and the culture in Southern Nevada. He had been stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in 1969, fell in love with Las Vegas, and for over fifty years, he was civically active and served the community with great passion.

Educator Paul Kreider, tenor Mark Thomsen, and soprano Gloria Marinacci Allen created Opera Las Vegas in 1999. Opera Las Vegas appeared for its first time in 2014 in Myron's at The Smith Center with a sold-out performance of A Passion for Puccini. Opera Las Vegas has been recognized as the only professional company member in Nevada in Opera America in 2015.

Opera Las Vegas will host its 24th Anniversary Annual Gala Paris Extraordinaire in the Milan Ballroom of the M Resort & Casino on Feb. 25. Individual seats and tables available with VIP reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more info, visit operalasvegas.com.




