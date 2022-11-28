Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents Its Annual Holiday Favorite, The Nutcracker, at The Smith Center

Photos by Virginia Trudeau

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker, an annual holiday tradition celebrating cheer, to be performed at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts December 9-24.

Featuring a cast of over 100 dancers, including almost 50 students from NBT's affiliated Academy, 2022 marks the company's 10th year of this beloved version. Artistic Director James Canfield once again choreographs the show, with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and live music featuring the Las Vegas Philharmonic members. It's a magical journey through a larger-than-life world filled with nimble fairies, waltzing flowers, and moonlit snow as Clara and her handsome Prince travel to a land of toy soldiers, mischievous rodents, and exotic visitors from faraway lands.

Inspired by The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by ETA Hoffman, Canfield transforms the stage with the theme of time as a continual thread throughout this Victorian-inspired version. This is a wondrous world of exaggerated perspective transporting audiences as extraordinary and ornamental figures such as the nutcracker and a flying rocking horse come to life. Some of the most beloved and traditional characters, including Clara, Drosselmeyer, Mother Ginger, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, continue to delight audiences.

This Victorian-inspired production boasts one-of-a-kind scenery and props, such as a life-sized Victorian dollhouse, a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, and 15 feet tall grandfather clocks. Artistic and technical elements, including moonlit snow, abound in this uniquely colorful production.

A tradition of NBT's The Nutcracker welcomes an array of community groups and schools to perform in The Smith Center's Grand Lobby. This year's choral groups include Faith Lutheran, Alexander Dawson, Meadows, and Nevada School of the Arts.

Guests can commemorate their experience by purchasing a commemorative photo on the Nutcracker red carpet in the grand lobby, courtesy of Cashman Photography. Prints are available before the show, during intermission, and following the performances.

As part of its Community Education program, NBT will present Act I of The Nutcracker for 1,200 Clark County schoolchildren from its 16 Title 1 Partner schools, part of its Go-Move-Dance Program, on December 15. The following day, on Friday, December 16, an additional 1,200 students from CCSD will also witness the magic of this holiday classic at this special matinee series. Attendance is free, and students receive a study guide before attending the performance.

The Nutcracker Tea Party will be held in Upper Lobby prior to the 2 p.m. matinee performance of The Nutcracker on December 18 to benefit the Academy of Nevada Ballet. This exciting event will feature tea-inspired food and drink, hot cocoa, festive holiday cheer, and more. To purchase tickets, click here.

The show schedule includes evening and matinee performances over three weekends, including Christmas Eve, as well as a full orchestra on select performances:

Opening Night: Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are offered at various prices and may be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box Office at (702) 749-2000 or by visiting www.nevadaballet.org. Follow on Facebook @ NevadaBalletTheatre, Instagram @ NVBallet, and Twitter @ NVBallet.