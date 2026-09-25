Feature: JADE EAGLESON BRINGS COUNTRY TO SOUTH POINT 400 PRE-RACE CONCERT

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Country music and NASCAR are joining forces in Las Vegas as award-winning Canadian country star Jade Eagleson (jadeeagleson.com) takes the stage for the pre-race concert at the South Point 400 on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Before the engines roar and the NASCAR Cup Series takes to the track, Eagleson will bring his modern take on neotraditional country to the speedway for a live performance that gets race day started with a little music, a lot of energy and plenty of country swagger.

Eagleson arrives in Las Vegas following the release of “Coming Soon To A Honky Tonk Near You,” his collaboration with Midland and his first release since signing with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The new music marks another chapter for an artist who has quickly established himself as one of Canada's leading country stars.

Named the 2025 CCMA Male Artist of the Year and a four-time JUNO Award nominee, Eagleson has built an impressive career around his distinctive blend of traditional country influences and contemporary country production.

His breakthrough came with his 2018 debut, Got Your Name On It. The album's title track became a career-defining hit, with its music video surpassing 100 million views. The song also made history as the first debut single by a Canadian artist to achieve PLATINUM certification.

Eagleson's momentum has continued, with more than 430 million global streams, including 215 million in the United States, and more than 130 million YouTube views. He has also scored five No. 1s at Canadian country radio and earned multiple GOLD and PLATINUM certifications across his three albums.

For Eagleson, the South Point 400 performance brings his brand of country music to a distinctly Las Vegas setting—one where the roar of race cars will soon replace the final notes of his set.

After the concert, fans will trade the concert stage for the speedway as NASCAR's biggest stars take on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval in the South Point 400.

Race-day gates open at 10 a.m., with Eagleson's pre-race concert scheduled for 1 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series race set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Fans can arrive early to take in the pre-race entertainment before the green flag sends the field racing around the track.

Whether you're arriving for the music, the motorsports action or the full race-day experience, Eagleson's performance promises to give the South Point 400 a country soundtrack before the competition gets underway.

The South Point 400 returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 4. Gates open at 10 a.m., with country music artist Jade Eagleson taking the stage at 1 p.m., followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race at 2:30 p.m. For more info, visit lvms.com and follow on Facebook @LVMotorSpeedway, Instagram @LVMotorSpeedway, X @LVMotorSpeedway and YouTube @LVegasMotorSpeedway.

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