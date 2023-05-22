Feature: Giada Valenti returns to The Smith Center with the Best of Folk, Rock, and Country

It will be an evening where folk, rock, and country meet to create an unforgettable concert experience when singer Gada Valenti returns to Myron's at The Smith Center on May 24.

She will take everyone attending on a romantic journey with a selection of the best songs, including folk artists James Taylor and country artists Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Little Big Town. Pop and rock artists include Carol King, Fleetwood Mac, Patty Smith, Jim Croce, Elton John, Billy Eilish, Pink, Ed Sheeran, and Adele. This masterful blend of her performance will highlight the best songs of each genre and leaves the audience with a newfound appreciation for the power of music to connect and inspire.

“I want to give my fans a lot of beautiful music,” she says. “I love to share my voice and bring music to the stage, making it fun. I never sing a song unless I have a personal connection to it.”

As for including folk and country music, people will ask Giada what she knows about these genres of music. “I am Italian, and Italy is a country. I have lived in the United States since 2006 and love folk and country music. Artists such as Dolly Parton performs all over the world.”

Based in Las Vegas now, Giada laughs as she explains what brought her to Southern Nevada. “I like the good weather, I don’t gamble or drink, so I had the desire to come to Las Vegas. With my CD, I appeared in 2017 for the PBS pledge drive in Las Vegas. I started to answer the phones, and a lovely Italian-American lady invited me to dinner. She took me to the Italian-American Social Club of Las Vegas, and it was like being in New York City. I met so many nice people there. Next thing, I was being asked to perform there. The entertainment community, including headliners, singers, musicians, and behind the scenes, are very close and supportive.”

The real connection for Giada is the people that make it a home for her. The audience will become part of her extended family when her shows begin. Giada loves to share and follows her grandfather’s advice to have the audience fall in love with her as a person, not just as a singer. She is very approachable to her audiences, saying that everyone has professions and passions with her profession and passion for making music. Giada admires Clint Holmes, another singer that also tells a story, and he has told Giada that she is also a fantastic singer and storyteller. Giada is also recording new music and touring. For more info, visit giadavalenti.com. Follow on social media at Facebook @ GiadaValentiPage, Twitter @ giadavalenti, Instagram @ giadavelnti25, and YouTube @ giadavalenti.

Giada Valenti - The Best of Folk, Rock, and Country will perform Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Blvd., at 7 p.m. on May 24.