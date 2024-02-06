Feature: Dam Short Film Festival to Celebrate 20 Years of Exceptional Short Movies Feb. 14-19

Nevada’s largest film festival will celebrate 20 years of bringing together film lovers and diverse films over an extended 6-day period with different programs, mixers, and Q&As. The 20th Annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen Click Here in the Elaine K. Smith Center in downtown, Boulder City, Nevada, Feb. 14-19.

Part of the programming will include 29 carefully selected thematic 60- to 90-minute program blocks. This will include comedy, animation, documentary, drama, horror, international, sci-fi, love & romance, underground, and films set in Nevada. This year’s festival features films from around the world including Ireland, China, Mexico, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland. The festival will screen the award-winning films in two special programs on Monday.

“Approximately 40 filmmakers are scheduled to attend, and we are expecting big crowds,” said Ken Cioe, Director of Operations. “Since we are kicking off on Valentine’s Day, we are screening our Romance & Love block. Everyone who attends will receive free chocolates courtesy of Grandma Daisy’s, a Boulder City business. We have partnered with several shops and local businesses, and several are offering discounts throughout the week for anyone with a badge.”

There will be 20th Anniversary Limited Edition items available, including a book about the history of the festival written by co-founder Lee Lanier.

During each category block of the festival, screenings and Q&A sessions with the filmmakers will be conducted. Additionally, there will be a meet-and-greet event and a Coffee with Filmmakers event. The Dam Mixer will bring attendees together to enjoy drinks and socialize. The Awards Presentation will take place on Feb. 18 and will be live-streamed so that everyone can witness the announcement of the audience-determined awards. There will also be a raffle for the original poster artwork created by Lee, who is also a local artist as well as co-founder of the Dam Short Film Festival.

Coffee with Filmmakers

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Monday, Feb. 19

8 to 10 a.m.

Dam Roast House

554 Nevada Way, Boulder City

Filmmaker Meet-n-Greet

Friday, Feb. 16

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Boulder Bowl

504 California Ave., Boulder City

20th Annual Dam Short Mixer

Saturday, Feb. 17

6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Beer Zombies

567 Nevada Way, Boulder City

Best of the Fest Awards Show

Sunday, Feb. 19

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Elaine K. Smith Building

700 Wyoming St, Boulder City

A full schedule can be found Click Here.

Over 20 years, the Dam Short Film Festival, a nonprofit, has screened over 2,500 films, providing a stage for local, state, national, and international filmmakers to present their unique and original stories to audiences. Lee and Anita Lanier, who had developed a love of short films, founded the festival in 2003. The pair developed a love of short films while Sponsors of the Dam Short Film Festival include El Rancho Boulder Motel and Nevada Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

This year, the festival will offer a $300 VIP Experience that includes an all-access pass, early entry to all programs, an invitation to the VIP Brunch, a T-shirt and signed poster, a discount on concessions, and one raffle ticket. The $500 VIP Experience is for two passes and can be purchased by clicking HERE. Tickets are $12.50 per film block or $150 for the entire five-day pass; $45 1-day passes for Thursday, and $55 1-day passes for riday and Saturday. For the full schedule of selected films, visit damshortfilm.org.

Boulder City will welcome visitors for six days of festival fun. For more information, visit damshortfilm.org and follow on Facebook @damshortfilm, X (formerly Twitter) @damshortfilm, and Instagram @damshortfilm.