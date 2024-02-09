Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross

Enjoy dinner and a show first, then stay for adult humor

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency Photo 3 Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency
Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross

Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross

The Composers Room in the Historic Commercial Center District World Village celebrates love with two shows on Valentine's Day. First, it is dinner and a show with Big Elvis. Later in the evening, for adults only, Sarah Hester Ross will star in Sarah’s Sweet & Sour VDay Variety Show on Feb. 14.

Pete Vallee, famously known as Big Elvis, has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. Pete started singing when he was just 15 years old in the Pacific Northwest and later moved to Las Vegas to perform at the original Sahara Hotel and Casino. He went on tours across the United States and Canada before returning to the Pacific Northwest to complete his education. In 1997, Pete was drawn back to the music scene of Las Vegas and returned to perform on the Strip, off-the-Strip, and at special shows. He has also been inducted into The Las Vegas Walk of Stars. For more information about Big Elvis, visit bigelvis.org.

Guests can purchase a dinner of shrimp and sliced steak served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a glass of bubbly. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and showtime is at 7 p.m.

Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross Continuing the fun on Valentine’s Day, Sarah Hester Ross will star in Sarah’s Sweet & Sour VDay Variety Show starting at 9:30 p.m. 

This is a Valentine's Day show for lovers and self-lovers, for those 21 and older. Along with Sarah's brilliance, there will be special guests, magic, burlesque, beatboxing, drag, music, and hilarious skits.

Matt Donnelly, the Mind Noodler, features his unique and hilarious brand of magic with his one-of-a-kind story. It's beatboxing with Honycomb and City Catz Dancers will add those steps and style to the show. Charlie Quinn Starling brings the sexy burlesque vibe as mistress of fun. The love will be felt with the talents of Miss Uchawi, Queen of Illusion, with her magic and hypnotic powers with a little drag added. Click here to purchase tickets,

Sarah is a talented musician with a powerful voice and comedic timing. Her performances are unique and unforgettable, combining hilarious original comedy songs with audience interaction. She sings soulful covers and her own original music with passion and energy. Sarah is a comedian who loves to engage with her bandmates and audience members, making her shows a dynamic and entertaining experience. 

She is a social media star and Winner of “Best Of Las Vegas” Comedian and One Women Show awards. Sarah was featured on America’s Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show. Fans watch and download over 30 million streams of her music worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. For more info, visit sarahhesterross.com.

Hours and days for The Composers Room are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday and usually dark on Wednesday except for special shows. When brunches are scheduled, doors will open at 11:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit TheComposersRoom.com. Follow on Facebook @OurVegasOurWay and IG @thecomposersroom. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Dita Von Teese Unveils Additional Dates for Residency DITA LAS VEGAS Photo
Dita Von Teese Unveils Additional Dates for Residency DITA LAS VEGAS

Dita Von Teese, has revealed additional dates through June 2024 for her premiere residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue, in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas

2
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL CLEOPATRA Online Photo
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL CLEOPATRA Online

Open-Door Playhouse is continuing to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Beautiful, Beautiful Cleopatra will debut on April 3, 2024 online.

3
The Hit-Filled HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Returns to The Smith Center, July 20 Photo
The Hit-Filled HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Returns to The Smith Center, July 20

The Happy Together Tour returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. Tickets starting at $39.

4
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts HOW NICE OF YOU TO ASK March 20 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts HOW NICE OF YOU TO ASK March 20

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'How Nice of You to Ask,' a podcast play debuting on March 20, 2024. Join a young sex researcher as he conducts interviews with older individuals, uncovering surprising and unnerving answers.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... (read more about this author)

Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester RossFeature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross
Feature: Dam Short Film Festival to Celebrate 20 Years of Exceptional Short Movies Feb. 14-19Feature: Dam Short Film Festival to Celebrate 20 Years of Exceptional Short Movies Feb. 14-19
Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas StripFeature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip
Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center.Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center.

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Whitesville in Las Vegas Whitesville
Open-Door Playhouse (2/13-3/15)
Steve McInelly in Las Vegas Steve McInelly
Ray's Comedy World (3/04-3/04)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Mean Girls in Las Vegas Mean Girls
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
Beautiful, Beautiful Cleopatra in Las Vegas Beautiful, Beautiful Cleopatra
Open-Door Playhouse (4/03-5/03)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Kitty Pineapple in Las Vegas Kitty Pineapple
Ray's Comedy World (5/13-5/13)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You