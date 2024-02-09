Feature: Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Composers Room, first with Big Elvis, later with Sarah Hester Ross

The Composers Room in the Historic Commercial Center District World Village celebrates love with two shows on Valentine's Day. First, it is dinner and a show with Big Elvis. Later in the evening, for adults only, Sarah Hester Ross will star in Sarah’s Sweet & Sour VDay Variety Show on Feb. 14.

Pete Vallee, famously known as Big Elvis, has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. Pete started singing when he was just 15 years old in the Pacific Northwest and later moved to Las Vegas to perform at the original Sahara Hotel and Casino. He went on tours across the United States and Canada before returning to the Pacific Northwest to complete his education. In 1997, Pete was drawn back to the music scene of Las Vegas and returned to perform on the Strip, off-the-Strip, and at special shows. He has also been inducted into The Las Vegas Walk of Stars. For more information about Big Elvis, visit bigelvis.org.

Guests can purchase a dinner of shrimp and sliced steak served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a glass of bubbly. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and showtime is at 7 p.m.

Continuing the fun on Valentine’s Day, Sarah Hester Ross will star in Sarah’s Sweet & Sour VDay Variety Show starting at 9:30 p.m.

This is a Valentine's Day show for lovers and self-lovers, for those 21 and older. Along with Sarah's brilliance, there will be special guests, magic, burlesque, beatboxing, drag, music, and hilarious skits.

Matt Donnelly, the Mind Noodler, features his unique and hilarious brand of magic with his one-of-a-kind story. It's beatboxing with Honycomb and City Catz Dancers will add those steps and style to the show. Charlie Quinn Starling brings the sexy burlesque vibe as mistress of fun. The love will be felt with the talents of Miss Uchawi, Queen of Illusion, with her magic and hypnotic powers with a little drag added. Click here to purchase tickets,

Sarah is a talented musician with a powerful voice and comedic timing. Her performances are unique and unforgettable, combining hilarious original comedy songs with audience interaction. She sings soulful covers and her own original music with passion and energy. Sarah is a comedian who loves to engage with her bandmates and audience members, making her shows a dynamic and entertaining experience.

She is a social media star and Winner of “Best Of Las Vegas” Comedian and One Women Show awards. Sarah was featured on America’s Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show. Fans watch and download over 30 million streams of her music worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. For more info, visit sarahhesterross.com.

Hours and days for The Composers Room are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday and usually dark on Wednesday except for special shows. When brunches are scheduled, doors will open at 11:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit TheComposersRoom.com. Follow on Facebook @OurVegasOurWay and IG @thecomposersroom. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.