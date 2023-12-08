Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12

Maren Wade stars in the funny, touching tale of this unique life.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024 Photo 2 FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024
Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas Photo 3 Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas
Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12

Showgirls are a Las Vegas staple with glamour, style, and feathers. But what is the life of these performers really like? Maren Wade, who has performed as a showgirl, stars in Confessions of a Showgirl at The Starbright Theatre on Dec. 12.

Maren brings an intimate, cabaret-style show about her quirky, hilarious, and unfiltered journey of a modern-day showgirl onstage and off.

“Someone told me Confessions of a Showgirl is like Funny Girl with a Vegas twist. I thought this was quite the compliment, and I could see some parallels,” says Maren. 

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12 As a showgirl, she gets stuck in a birthday cake, meets Mariah Carey, impersonates a Madonna impersonator, and sings backup for Wayne Newton. This is only a few of Maren’s adventures.

Confessions of a Showgirl began when Maren started to write a column for the Las Vegas Weekly. “It was initially an idea to capture the quirky and unconventional experiences of myself and my fellow performers in Las Vegas. I always aimed to transform these stories into a live show, but it took longer than expected. This extra time, however, afforded me a wealth of other life experiences. So, what I thought would be a fun, light-hearted look at a showgirl’s world turned into something much more profound. It holds an incredibly special place in my heart. I hope this show resonates with you the same way living these stories has with me—leaving you inspired, laughing, crying, and offering a new perspective of what it means to be a showgirl,” she explains.

Keith Thompson (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, and We Will Rock You) directs the show musically featuring pop, jazz, musical theater, one-of-a-kind medleys, and originals.

Along with being a showgirl and columnist, Maren is also a singer and TV host. She’s appeared on America’s Got Talent and performed with Chris Stapleton on the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Maren has toured nationally with the Radio City Rockettes, football legend Terry Bradshaw in America’s Favorite Dumb Blonde, and sung backup for Wayne Newton

On the Las Vegas Strip, Maren also starred in 50 Shades! The Parody at Bally's, Pin Up at The Stratosphere, Vegas Nocturne at The Cosmopolitan, Fantasy at the Luxor, Vegas! The Show at Planet Hollywood, Dancing Queen at New York-New York, iCandy The Show at Planet Hollywood, and Show in The Sky at the Rio. She headlined at Caesars Palace in The Cocktail Cabaret and originated the MC role in Lady Like - A Retro Modern Burlesque Show.  

The show will be making its New York City debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.” Tickets are available at www.confessionsofashowgirl.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

Confessions of a Showgirl, presented by Mistinguett as part of the Rendezvous series, will be performed at The Starbright Theater, Sun City Summerlin, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. on Dec. 12. Showtime is 6 p.m., and parking is complimentary.

Visit www.confessionsofashowgirl.com for more info. Visit www.marenwade.com and follow on Facebook @ themarenwade and Instagram @ MarenWade.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11 Photo
Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11

Mark Shunock loves Las Vegas and started Mondays Dark to give back to his community. While there are performances every other Monday, the public is invited to attend the 10th anniversary show at the Palms Casino Resort on Dec. 11.

2
Hartbeat & Shaquille ONeals Jersey Legends Productions Add Second ALL START COMEDY JAM Photo
Hartbeat & Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions Add Second ALL START COMEDY JAM Performance At Resorts World Theatre

Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, have added another star-studded live stand-up comedy presentation of ALL STAR COMEDY JAM at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, over Big Game Weekend 2024.

3
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut RIGHT DOWN SANTA CLAUS LANE in December Photo
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut RIGHT DOWN SANTA CLAUS LANE in December

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Right Down Santa Claus Lane' in podcast form, debuting online on December 13, 2023.

4
BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards December 5th Standings; SCREAM’D Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards December 5th Standings; SCREAM’D Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... Debbie Hall">(read more about this author)

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12
Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11
Feature: Travis Cloer brings his 10th CHRISTMAS AT MY PLACE at Suncoast Hotel And CasinoFeature: Travis Cloer brings his 10th CHRISTMAS AT MY PLACE at Suncoast Hotel And Casino
Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las VegasFeature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Anxiety in Las Vegas Anxiety
Open-Door Playhouse (12/06-1/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You