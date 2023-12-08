Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12

Showgirls are a Las Vegas staple with glamour, style, and feathers. But what is the life of these performers really like? Maren Wade, who has performed as a showgirl, stars in Confessions of a Showgirl at The Starbright Theatre on Dec. 12.

Maren brings an intimate, cabaret-style show about her quirky, hilarious, and unfiltered journey of a modern-day showgirl onstage and off.

“Someone told me Confessions of a Showgirl is like Funny Girl with a Vegas twist. I thought this was quite the compliment, and I could see some parallels,” says Maren.

As a showgirl, she gets stuck in a birthday cake, meets Mariah Carey, impersonates a Madonna impersonator, and sings backup for Wayne Newton. This is only a few of Maren’s adventures.

Confessions of a Showgirl began when Maren started to write a column for the Las Vegas Weekly. “It was initially an idea to capture the quirky and unconventional experiences of myself and my fellow performers in Las Vegas. I always aimed to transform these stories into a live show, but it took longer than expected. This extra time, however, afforded me a wealth of other life experiences. So, what I thought would be a fun, light-hearted look at a showgirl’s world turned into something much more profound. It holds an incredibly special place in my heart. I hope this show resonates with you the same way living these stories has with me—leaving you inspired, laughing, crying, and offering a new perspective of what it means to be a showgirl,” she explains.

Keith Thompson (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, and We Will Rock You) directs the show musically featuring pop, jazz, musical theater, one-of-a-kind medleys, and originals.

Along with being a showgirl and columnist, Maren is also a singer and TV host. She’s appeared on America’s Got Talent and performed with Chris Stapleton on the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Maren has toured nationally with the Radio City Rockettes, football legend Terry Bradshaw in America’s Favorite Dumb Blonde, and sung backup for Wayne Newton.

On the Las Vegas Strip, Maren also starred in 50 Shades! The Parody at Bally's, Pin Up at The Stratosphere, Vegas Nocturne at The Cosmopolitan, Fantasy at the Luxor, Vegas! The Show at Planet Hollywood, Dancing Queen at New York-New York, iCandy The Show at Planet Hollywood, and Show in The Sky at the Rio. She headlined at Caesars Palace in The Cocktail Cabaret and originated the MC role in Lady Like - A Retro Modern Burlesque Show.

The show will be making its New York City debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.” Tickets are available at www.confessionsofashowgirl.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

Confessions of a Showgirl, presented by Mistinguett as part of the Rendezvous series, will be performed at The Starbright Theater, Sun City Summerlin, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. on Dec. 12. Showtime is 6 p.m., and parking is complimentary.

Visit www.confessionsofashowgirl.com for more info. Visit www.marenwade.com and follow on Facebook @ themarenwade and Instagram @ MarenWade.