Eric Bean 'Gives Back' With Off Strip Charity Ball & Cabaret

Disney's The Lion King dancer, Choreographer, & Las Vegas 'Showboy' returns to Sin City to Host an evening of fun and fantasy while raising fund for local charity!

Meet Eric Bean; an independent choreographer/ teacher former Vegas 'Showboy' in Don Arden's Jubilee!, and the brains behind OFF STRIP CHARITY BALL & CABARET. A cheeky play on words and location, OFF STRIP is a costume party and cabaret showcase that will be held at THE SPACE in Las Vegas, NV (which is just off the famed 'Las Vegas Strip'); and will feature performances by a mixture of Vegas and L.A. industry locals & cast members of the National Touring Cast of Disney's The Lion King! All while raising funds to benefit two charitable organizations: one local - The Center (LGBTQ) & one international - Jaricco Dance (Arts Education in Beans birth country of Bermuda).

With performances ranging from spooky/fantasy inspired burlesque, vocal and dance selections... to circus pieces, costume contests, and a DJ dance party, OFF STRIP promises to be a great start to this year's Halloween season in Las Vegas!

DETAILS AT A GLANCE

OFF STRIP CHARITY BALL & CABARET

COSTUMES STRONGLY ENCOURAGED

OCTOBER 28TH - 9PM TO 12AM (DJ PARTY AFTER)

$25 GENERAL ADMISSION

$50 VIP ADMISSION

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT WWW.THESPACELV.COM





