El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Announces LA COMIDA NOCHE LATINA

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina has announced La Comida Noche Latina, it's new, bi-weekly Latin Night featuring Puerto Rican flavors from guest Chef Wesli Caro, specialty cocktails, and live DJs spinning Latin tunes throughout the evening.
 
La Comida Noche Latina will kick off Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at El Luchador's Mountain's Edge location at 7825 Blue Diamond Rd. #101, Las Vegas, NV 89178 and will return Friday, June 30, 2023 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Henderson location at 375 N. Stephanie St. #111, Henderson, NV 89014.
 
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Chef Caro's objective is to elevate Puerto Rican cuisine by introducing creative twists on classic Puerto Rican dishes. Utilizing fresh ingredients and delicious, bold flavors, the La Comida Noche Latina menu includes takes on classic family recipes from Chef Caro's childhood.
 
The La Comida Noche Latina menu includes:

  • Three Empanada Tacos with Ropa Vieja Short Rib and Chimichurri. $18
  • Mallorca Slider with Shredded Pernil, Guava BBQ, Pickled Red Onions, and Fresno. $9
  • Fish Sandwich with Beer Battered Mahi-Mahi, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Cilantro. $15
  • Loaded Surullos with Fried Sweet Polenta, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mayochup, and Pickled Onions. $16
  • Specialty Cocktails for $14, including Bacardi 10 Year Old Fashioned, 818 Caddy Margarita, or Bacardi Mojito (Guava, Coconut, or Traditional) 
  • Drink specials including $5 Modelo Draft and Pacifico Bottles, as well as $8 shots of Bacardi Mango Chili or 818 (Blanco, Repo, or Anejo)


El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina has two locations, one in Mountain's Edge at 7825 Blue Diamond Rd. #101, Las Vegas, NV 89178 and the second location in Henderson at 375 N. Stephanie St. #111, Henderson, NV 89014. For reservations or more information, please visit LuchadorLV.com or call 702.260.8709 (Mountain's Edge) or 702.478.6223 (Henderson). Keep up with El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina on Facebook and Instagram @LuchadorLV.
 

About Hooper Hospitality Concepts

Hooper Hospitality Concepts (HHC) was created by hospitality veteran Andy Hooper who boasts more than two decades of culinary experience and has managed some of the biggest dining establishments in the United States, from New York City, Nashville and the Las Vegas Strip, Hooper has been an instrumental force in the development of inventive initiatives, restaurant operations, profitability and advancing the careers of his team. In 2017, Hooper took his skills to the suburbs of Las Vegas where he opened The Black Sheep, serving an original take on casual modern Vietnamese-American food in an elevated neighborhood environment at an approachable value. After finding much success off-Strip, HHC brought the valley Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails in June 2019 in Mountain's Edge, which was honored with a James Beard nomination and was named New Restaurant of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association. HHC continues to bring niche neighborhood culinary destinations with the opening of El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina in Mountain's Edge and Henderson. In 2023, HHC will introduce two new sister concepts to Dallas. The Saint, a trendy Italian steakhouse, opened in May 2023, and Night Rooster, a modern Asian restaurant and bar, will open its doors in late 2023.



