Downtown Las Vegas Celebrates Reopening Of Delirious Comedy Club And House Of Magic

Showtimes for Delirious Comedy Club run Thursday - Sunday at 7 & 9pm and House of Magic at 5pm.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

It's official! Click Here and The House of Magic Las Vegas have found a new home and it's on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas. For the last 5 years both Delirious and House of Magic had successful runs until their lease was up and it only took a couple months to find a new home inside ZAI Nightclub across from Container Park and the El Cortez Hotel & Casino.

Producer and resident headliner Don Barnhart said, "We're thrilled with our new space with better seating and VIP options and a venue that we can truly grow into. Every seat is awesome with an unobstructed view! We've barely reopened and we're busier than ever as just the walk-through traffic and the location on Fremont Street is so easily accessible."

Delirious Comedy Club features live, professional standup comedy and The House of Magic Las Vegas features the 5 Star Rated Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Shows. Shows run Thurs - Sun at 5, 7 & 9pm with plans to go seven nights a week after the first of the year.

Both shows are located inside of ZAI nightclub, just two blocks from the Fremont Street Experience with an amazing rooftop patio to enjoy drinks before and after the show. The venue offers full bar service with an "Open Bar" drink special for only $29.95.

Delirious Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart, who co-produced and can be seen in the new Matt Rife & Jamie Kennedy film Vampire Comedy Don't Suck and critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey."

Throughout his career, Don Barnhart has dedicated much of his time entertaining the troops around the world and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special is going viral. Each week features a rotating cast of special guests joining the lineup with resident headliner Don Barnhart. With his connections in the industry, it's not uncommon for a celebrity or two to join Don on stage.

The House of Magic features a rotating cast of some of the funniest and talented comedy magicians including Michael DeSchalit, Chad Chessmark and Justin Rivera delivering a family friendly show that's hysterically fun for all ages.

General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95. Locals and Military are always half off and should contact the club for discount codes.

700 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (1st floor at ZAI Nightclub) Across the street from Container Park next to the El Cortez

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at: Click Here or call the club at 702-541-2660


