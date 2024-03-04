Desertland Entertainment Announces the Inaugural BALLET CHAMPIONSHIPS OF AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Desertland Entertainment has unveiled its most ambitious project yet – Ballet Championships of America (BCA). This inaugural event is poised to become a pivotal platform for ballet dancers across the country, celebrating the artistry and athleticism of ballet in a way never seen before.

Matthew Diaz-Caldwell and Ward Billeisen, the co-owners and founders of BCA, bring a wealth of experience to this venture. Diaz-Caldwell, with over 25 years in the dance competition industry and the former COO of Kids Artistic Revue, together with Billeisen's extensive background in theater and dance production, forms a formidable team at the helm of this competition.

"Ballet Championships of America is more than a competition; it's a beacon for excellence in ballet. We invite you to be part of this extraordinary journey. Step into our world, where every leap counts and every dance tells a story," says Matthew Diaz-Caldwell, Co-Owner and Founder.

BCA sets itself apart with its commitment to mission-driven excellence, unparalleled opportunities for dancers, a distinguished judging panel, exceptional prizes, and fostering a community spirit through inspiring collaborations. It aims not only to showcase talent but to nurture and develop the next generation of ballet artists.

Desertland Entertainment is at the forefront of promoting and preserving ballet. With a rich history of supporting dancers and fostering artistic excellence, the company continues to innovate in the dance industry. Desertland Entertainment's dedication to the art form makes it a leader in dance promotion and production.

More Information

For more information about Ballet Championships of America, visit www.balletchampionshipsofamerica.com or contact their headquarters at 702-378-8809.