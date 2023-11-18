Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Delirious Comedy Club to Bring Nightly Laughter To Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas

The club's grand reopening is scheduled for November 30th.

Nov. 18, 2023

Live, professional comedy will return to Downtown Las Vegas as Delirious Comedy Club celebrates their Grand Reopening November 30th at their new home on the 1st floor of ZAI Nightclub on Fremont Street. Nightly laughter begins November 30th with 2 shows nightly at 7 & 9 pm.

Prior to finding their new location, Mayor Carol Goodman recently proclaimed Delirious Comedy Day honoring the comedy club's 5 year run as the only full-time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas.

The Grand Reopening of Delirious Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart, who co-produced and can be seen in the new Matt Rife Vampire Comedy "Don't Suck". Don Barnhart has traveled the world entertaining the troops and his Dry Bar Comedy Special is nearing 1 million hits. Joining Barnhart onstage are comedians Erin O'Connor, Ron Coleman and Guy Fessenden.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart." Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

It only took a couple of months to find their new home for Delirious Comedy club and Barnhart added, "The thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter, laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health and right now, we need it more than ever."

According to Help.org, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

Full bar service, drink specials and bottle service are available during the show and customers are encouraged to visit the rooftop bar before and after the shows for the best happy hour and drink specials in Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club will also reopen The House of Magic with their "Family Friendly" 5 Star rated Comedy & Magic Show beginning December 7th with shows Thursday - Sunday at 5pm. The show will feature a rotating cast of some the best comedy magician's working today with their motto, "Real Magic, Not Taken Seriously!"

Click here to see a clip from Don Barnhart's DryBar Comedy Special.

Location: Delirious Comedy Club

700 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (1st floor at ZAI Nightclub) Across the street from Container Park next to the El Cortez

Showtimes for Delirious Comedy Club run Thursday - Sunday at 7 & 9pm and House of Magic at 5pm.

General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95. Locals and Military are always half off and should contact the club for discount codes.

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at the link below or call the club at 702-541-2660


