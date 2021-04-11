Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy

The performance takes place Memorial Day Weekend May 27th - 30th in Las Vegas.

Apr. 11, 2021  

Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy

Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas continues their celebrity comedy series with Jamie Kennedy Memorial Day Weekend May 27th - 30th in Las Vegas.

The "Scream" star and '90s icon Jamie Kennedy doesn't hold anything back when he hits the stage. His new standup comedy special, Stoopid Smart is getting rave reviews and can be seen on Amazon.com and TubiTV.com. Kennedy's accomplishments as actor set him apart from most comedians. Jamie plays abortion-rights advocate Larry Leder in the newly opened and controversial film "Roe v. Wade," alongside John Voight and Stacey Dash. Kennedy also stars in the upcoming film Last Call with Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Zach McGowen and Bruce Dern.

Fan's fondly remember Jamie as Randy Meeks in the Scream franchise (1996-2000) and various characters in The Jamie Kennedy Experiment (2002-2004) on The WB. His other film roles include Romeo + Juliet(1996), Bowfinger (1999), Malibu's Most Wanted (2003), Finding Bliss (2009) and Good Deeds (2012).

Jamie Kennedy has starred in the CBS drama Ghost Whisperer(2005-2010), provided voice-work for The Cleveland Show (2009-2013) and regularly tours as a stand-up comedian and podcaster.

Delirious Comedy Club's lineup include Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven, Pauly Shore from Bio Dome, Encino Man and the Netflix hit Guest House along with resident headliner Don Barnhart from entertaining the troops and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police.

Advance tickets are on sale now and due to social distancing and safety protocols seating is limited so get your tickets in advance before they're all gone.

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas and is currently working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other venues looking to bring a successful comedy club model to their city.

The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories
BWW Feature: Uplift Mind, Body, and Spirit during ASCENSION 5.0 Photo

BWW Feature: Uplift Mind, Body, and Spirit during ASCENSION 5.0

BWW Feature: Swoon at the Feats of PEDAL PUNK: GOLF CART DRIVE-N-DINE CIRCUS at Bears Best Photo

BWW Feature: Swoon at the Feats of PEDAL PUNK: GOLF CART DRIVE-N-DINE CIRCUS at Bear's Best Las Vegas

2021 Nightclub & Bar Show Launches New Live Employment Zone In Las Vegas Photo

2021 Nightclub & Bar Show Launches New Live Employment Zone In Las Vegas

Pauly Shore Returns To Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas All Month Long Photo

Pauly Shore Returns To Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas All Month Long


More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Symphonic Dance' Will Be the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Final Concert of the 2020-21 Season
  • Big Sky Fringe Festival Launches In May With A Digitally Driven Festival
  • Casper College Presents BRIGHT STAR
  • The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Announces Auditions for FROZEN JR.