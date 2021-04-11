Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy

Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas continues their celebrity comedy series with Jamie Kennedy Memorial Day Weekend May 27th - 30th in Las Vegas.

The "Scream" star and '90s icon Jamie Kennedy doesn't hold anything back when he hits the stage. His new standup comedy special, Stoopid Smart is getting rave reviews and can be seen on Amazon.com and TubiTV.com. Kennedy's accomplishments as actor set him apart from most comedians. Jamie plays abortion-rights advocate Larry Leder in the newly opened and controversial film "Roe v. Wade," alongside John Voight and Stacey Dash. Kennedy also stars in the upcoming film Last Call with Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Zach McGowen and Bruce Dern.

Fan's fondly remember Jamie as Randy Meeks in the Scream franchise (1996-2000) and various characters in The Jamie Kennedy Experiment (2002-2004) on The WB. His other film roles include Romeo + Juliet(1996), Bowfinger (1999), Malibu's Most Wanted (2003), Finding Bliss (2009) and Good Deeds (2012).

Jamie Kennedy has starred in the CBS drama Ghost Whisperer(2005-2010), provided voice-work for The Cleveland Show (2009-2013) and regularly tours as a stand-up comedian and podcaster.

Delirious Comedy Club's lineup include Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven, Pauly Shore from Bio Dome, Encino Man and the Netflix hit Guest House along with resident headliner Don Barnhart from entertaining the troops and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police.

Advance tickets are on sale now and due to social distancing and safety protocols seating is limited so get your tickets in advance before they're all gone.

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas and is currently working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other venues looking to bring a successful comedy club model to their city.

The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.