Delirious Comedy Club Brings Nightly Laughter To Downtown Las Vegas

The Spare Room inside The Downtown Grand is becoming the place to go for comedy entertainment in downtown Las Vegas with their ongoing shows of Presto Magic, Hypnomania & Delirious Comedy Club.

Delirious Comedy Club brings you some of the funniest, top headlining comedians from across the globe. You may have seen them on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, Conan, Bob & Tom, Comedy Central, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon, USO Tours, entertaining the troops and more.

As of January 2020, Delirious Comedy Club will be the only full-time comedy club in downtown Las Vegas showcasing the next generation of comedy stars as well as featuring some of the best local acts.

Delirious is a proud sponsor of Battle Comics as many of our comedians are dedicated to entertaining the troops. Military are always 1/2 off General Admission. Delirious Comedy Club offers Valet and self-parking and there is no drink minimum.

If you're looking for night of laughter, then you've come to the right place!

Be sure to catch Delirious Comedy Club every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm inside The Spare Room featuring some of the best live, professional standup comedy in Las Vegas at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. The Spare Room is also home to other nightly shows including: Presto! Family Friendly Comedy & Magic and Hypnomania - Comedy Hypnosis Show.

Upcoming headliners include: Derek Richards from The Irish Comedy Tour and Kathleen Dunbar as well as Slade Ham, Jeff Capri, Don Barnhart & Bob Kubota from the film I Am Battle Comic exploring the importance of entertaining the troops and well as The Delirious Celebrity Comedy Series with Chris "Kid" Reid from the icon group Kid 'n Play and the movie House Party.

Location: Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N. 3rd St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tickets available at https://www.dlgsentertainment.com/events

General Admission Tickets are $39.99

Locals & Military with ID Tickets are ½ off.

Full bar available during the show. Pre-dinner/show packages available.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Age restriction is 21 and over unless accompanied by parent or guardian.





