David Spade and Nikki Glaser Come to The Venetian Theatre For Three Weekends in 2024

Comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser have announced that they will return to Las Vegas for three weekends in 2024 following a string of successful weekends performing together at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas throughout 2023.

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie® Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Nov. 2, at 10 p.m. PT.

The new shows going on sale are:

May 2024: 17 & 18 (*rescheduled dates from Nov. 16 & 17, 2023)

July 2024: 19 & 20

Sept. 2024: 27 & 28

All performances are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.